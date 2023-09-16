The Granary pub in Elgin reopens following six-figure revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Granary pub in Elgin reopens following six-figure revamp

The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place has undergone an extensive refurbishment of more than £100,000.

By Shanay Taylor
The Granary pub in Elgin.
The pub has reopened after a six-figure refurbishment. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

A popular pub in Elgin has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place closed its doors to customers back in August as the revamp took place.

Opening less than two months later, the Greene King owned venue has under gone a six-figure overhaul.

It has been eight years since the pub last had a refurbishment.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Outside the venue has also been freshened up. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

What changes have been made to the pub?

The refurbishment comes as Greene King venues across the country are being freshened up.

Greene King is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, running over 1600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

Inside has been completely transformed with the installation of two new bars to create more space.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
The pub closed in August for the work to be carried out. The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

The dancefloor has moved closer to the bar, with the old dancefloor being converted into a snug seating area with all-new furnishings.

Upstairs is now an ultramodern sports venue with a video wall as Sky Sports, TNT, Viaplay and Amazon Prime’s sports selection will be on display.

As day turns to night, upstairs will then turn into a state-of-the-art nightclub, with a DJ playing until 3am Friday and Saturday.

The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Upstairs has been turned into an ultramodern sports venue. Image: The Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

A brand-new contemporary kitchen has also been installed, set to cook pub favourites.

Small plate dishes will be generously priced at three for £14 and five for 21, with the popular Thursday steak night making a return. A kid’s menu, senior’s menu, and gluten-free menus will also be available.

Welcomes 15 new jobs in the community

The investment will provide 15 new jobs in the local community, including front of house, back of house and cleaning staff.

Students will also be able to enjoy discounted food and drinks with 20% off. Keyworkers can also benefit by using their blue light discount.

The Granary has reopened.
The Granary pub is managed by Gary Webster. Image: he Granary/Belhaven Pubs.

Gary Webster, general manager of The Granary said: “We cannot wait to open our doors back up to the public and show our updating sports offering, with amazing new video wall and every channel you could possibly need.

“If sport is not your thing, then you may love our new nightclub, with DJs spinning some of the most popular tunes to dance the night away.

“We also have one of the best selections of food and drink in the area, at great value prices, and our new cocktail menu is sure to create a buzz around Elgin.

“The revamp has brought a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

