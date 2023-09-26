Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue

A disused building on the Caledonian Canal is to be taken over by a community as part of efforts to tackle an affordable housing shortage.

It is proposed that Glentarff House in Fort Augustus, which has lain empty for around 15 years, is converted into two homes for let at affordable rents.

The Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company (FAGCC) aims to take over the property under a Community Asset Transfer.

With a lack of affordable homes in the area, it wants to secure the building for local housing rather than it becoming a holiday let.

Survey identified housing need

The new accommodation will be available to people with a long-standing link to the community.

The need for more affordable housing was identified in FAGCC’s community action plan in 2018 and a housing needs survey the following year.

Glentarff House, originally an inn, is one of the oldest buildings in Fort Augustus.

It was used as the home of Detective Sergeant Annie Redford and her family in the ITV drama The Loch.

Karen Edwards, FAGCC operations manager, said: “The building has lain empty for about 15 years so we moved to ask if we could take it on and make it into something that would be of benefit to the community.

“For us it’s about providing good quality affordable housing for local people.”

In 2021, a £3 million development, Caledonian Court, opened providing 12 new homes for affordable rent.

The development attracted 60 applications, all of them from people with a connection to the area.

FAGCC also owns two other properties in Fort Augustus which are let for affordable rent and is in the process of buying another house in Invermoriston.

Once Glentarff House is converted, the company will be renting 17 homes.

Will the old Caley Inn get a new lease of life?

In 2019, the new Cill Chuimein medical centre opened in a project driven by FAGCC to replace the former facility that was destroyed by fire in 2015.

In addition, the community company bought the Girvans hardware store to keep the facility in the area.

Meanwhile, another canal-side property could also get a new lease of life.

Former lock keepers’ cottages at Muirtown, which were once used as the Caley Inn pub, have lain empty for a number of years.

The property is currently used by Scottish Canals but, in line with the corporate plan, the estate is being reviewed.

It is anticipated it will be refurbished and brought back into active use.

Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson said the organisation is keen to repurpose canal buildings for economic and community benefit.

“We’re open to conversations with anyone who could potentially invest in any of our assets, to have a partnership approach to development and share the benefits that might come from that.

“In Fort Augustus, we could solve a number of issues at the same time.

“There is an accommodation crisis there as employers can’t retain or attract staff because there’s nowhere for them to stay, so there is a potential opportunity.

“It will bring back into use an old house that has fallen into disrepair and can be used for affordable housing.”

Canal has pockets of opportunity

He added: “We don’t have a huge amount of property or land, but we have pockets of opportunity and we’d love to partner with the right organisations.

“But we are a heritage organisation as well and the appearance of the canal bank is important to us.

“So we don’t want to sell or lease properties for something that is not in keeping with our heritage.”