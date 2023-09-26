Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue

Scottish Canals are hoping to repurpose a number of buildings on the waterway.

By John Ross
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem

A disused building on the Caledonian Canal is to be taken over by a community as part of efforts to tackle an affordable housing shortage.

It is proposed that Glentarff House in Fort Augustus, which has lain empty for around 15 years, is converted into two homes for let at affordable rents.

The Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company (FAGCC) aims to take over the property under a Community Asset Transfer.

With a lack of affordable homes in the area, it wants to secure the building for local housing rather than it becoming a holiday let.

Survey identified housing need

The new accommodation will be available to people with a long-standing link to the community.

The need for more affordable housing was identified in FAGCC’s community action plan in 2018 and a housing needs survey the following year.

Glentarff House, originally an inn, is one of the oldest buildings in Fort Augustus.

It was used as the home of Detective Sergeant Annie Redford and her family in the ITV drama The Loch.

Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson wants to repurpose vacant caanal buildings

Karen Edwards, FAGCC operations manager, said: “The building has lain empty for about 15 years so we moved to ask if we could take it on and make it into something that would be of benefit to the community.

“For us it’s about providing good quality affordable housing for local people.”

In 2021, a £3 million development, Caledonian Court, opened providing 12 new homes for affordable rent.

The development attracted 60 applications, all of them from people with a connection to the area.

FAGCC also owns two other properties in Fort Augustus which are let for affordable rent and is in the process of buying another house in Invermoriston.

Once Glentarff House is converted, the company will be renting 17 homes.

Will the old Caley Inn get a new lease of life?

In 2019, the new Cill Chuimein medical centre opened in a project driven by FAGCC to replace the former facility that was destroyed by fire in 2015.

In addition, the community company bought the Girvans hardware store to keep the facility in the area.

Meanwhile, another canal-side property could also get a new lease of life.

Former lock keepers’ cottages at Muirtown, which were once used as the Caley Inn pub, have lain empty for a number of years.

The property is currently used by Scottish Canals but, in line with the corporate plan, the estate is being reviewed.

It is anticipated it will be refurbished and brought back into active use.

The former lock keepers’ cottages – once the Caley Inn pub – have lain empty for many years

Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson said the organisation is keen to repurpose canal buildings for economic and community benefit.

“We’re open to conversations with anyone who could potentially invest in any of our assets, to have a partnership approach to development and share the benefits that might come from that.

“In Fort Augustus, we could solve a number of issues at the same time.

“There is an accommodation crisis there as employers can’t retain or attract staff because there’s nowhere for them to stay, so there is a potential opportunity.

“It will bring back into use an old house that has fallen into disrepair and can be used for affordable housing.”

Canal has pockets of opportunity

He added: “We don’t have a huge amount of property or land, but we have pockets of opportunity and we’d love to partner with the right organisations.

“But we are a heritage organisation as well and the appearance of the canal bank is important to us.

“So we don’t want to sell or lease properties for something that is not in keeping with our heritage.”

