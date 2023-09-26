Hunt for suspect after fire lit inside St Columba’s Cathedral in Oban

Police in Oban are hunting for a man with a “missing front tooth” in a bid to apprehend a fire starter in Oban Cathedral.

The small fire was set in St Columba’s Cathedral on Oban Esplanade around 5.15pm on Monday.

Members of the public put out the fire and then contacted police.

The Roman Catholic cathedral was open last night for a funeral.

Police said the man they wanted to speak to was in his early to mid-30s and had a missing front tooth.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a small fire was set within St Columba’s Cathedral on Corran Esplanade, Oban, around 5.15pm on Monday September 25.

“It was extinguished by members of the public who contacted police. No one was injured.

“The suspect is described as between 30 -35 years of age, around 5ft 10ins in height, bald and he is missing a front tooth.

“He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans.”

St Columba’s Cathedral is also known as the Cathedral of the Isles.

Anyone with information that may assist our inquiries should contact 101 with incident number 3326 of 25 September.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

St Columba’s Cathedral is one of two cathedrals in Oban, the other being the Episcopalian St John’s Church.