Hunt for suspect after fire lit inside St Columba’s Cathedral in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hunt for suspect after fire lit inside St Columba’s Cathedral in Oban

Police are looking for a man with a missing front tooth.

By Louise Glen
St Columba's Catherdral in Oban where a fire was lit.
St Columba's Catherdral in Oban where a fire was lit. Image: Supplied.

Police in Oban are hunting for a man with a “missing front tooth” in a bid to apprehend a fire starter in Oban Cathedral.

The small fire was set in St Columba’s Cathedral on Oban Esplanade around 5.15pm on Monday.

Members of the public put out the fire and then contacted police.

The Roman Catholic cathedral was open last night for a funeral.

Police said the man they wanted to speak to was in his early to mid-30s and had a missing front tooth.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a small fire was set within St Columba’s Cathedral on Corran Esplanade, Oban, around 5.15pm on Monday September 25.

“It was extinguished by members of the public who contacted police. No one was injured.

“The suspect is described as between 30 -35 years of age, around 5ft 10ins in height, bald and he is missing a front tooth.

“He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and jeans.”

St Columba’s Cathedral is also known as the Cathedral of the Isles.

Anyone with information that may assist our inquiries should contact 101 with incident number 3326 of 25 September.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

St Columba’s Cathedral is one of two cathedrals in Oban, the other being the Episcopalian St John’s Church.

 

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as 80mph wind warning issued
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
european wolf, gray wolf, Canis lupus lupus; Shutterstock ID 709622335; purchase_order: design; job: yl mag; 374043dd-d5ea-44bb-9b34-b10e8173a44c
Should wolves be reintroduced to the Highlands? Experts have their say on new documentary
The Norwegian Getaway in Lerwick.
Huge cruise ship makes impressive sight in Lerwick harbour
Scottish Canals CEO John Paterson says the Caledonian Canal towpaths offer opportunities for active travel
Increasing access to canal towpaths could bring active travel and health benefits
ScotRail train on West Highland line.
Warning over delays and cancellations on West Highland railway line due to heavy rain…
People in coastal area have been told to expect high waves.
Yellow weather warning for wind across Moray, Aberdeenshire and Highlands