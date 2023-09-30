Claddach Kirkibost: South Uist community hub hopes for new beginning as volunteers come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claddach Kirkibost: South Uist community hub hopes for new beginning as volunteers come forward

"It's all about finding our way forward, so that the community can continue to benefit from it," says director Ada Campbell.

By Eve McLachlan
People eat and chat in a busy cafe.
Claddach Kirkibost in busier times.

A new team could help rejuvenate a “beautiful” Uist community hub, says Ùrachadh Uibhist member Ada Campbell.

Claddach Kirkibost, once a disused schoolhouse in North Uist, has served as an important hub for the community for over 20 years.

Ùrachadh Uibhist (UU), a small team of local women, raised the funds to buy and renovate the building in the late 1990s.

Since 2000, local residents have been able to come to Claddach Kirkibost for everything from childcare to computer access.

Now, though, times are tough for the UU team.

‘We gradually lost members of the committee’

“The nursery had to move into the school in 2016,” says UU’s director, Ada Campbell. “That was the first big change, because it meant people weren’t coming to the building so much.”

The lockdowns during Covid were another blow. “We gradually lost members of the committee, to the extent that there’s only three of us left,” says Ada.

“We just don’t have the capacity.”

They have had to transform the way Claddach Kirkibost provides services, renting out the space to local businesses instead of employing people themselves in the café and nursery.

“We were a major employer in North Uist,” says Ada. “Now things are different.”

A building with white walls.
Claddach Kirkibost.

Ada, who is 80 and a retired teacher, believes it is time to “hand [Claddach Kirkibost] over to a new group of people”.

On Monday, members of the community came together to discuss the future of the building.

The meeting was “very successful”, says Ada. A total of 48 people attended – and many of them were eager to help.

“About 18 have come forward to say that they’re happy to join our working group,” says Ada.

‘It’s all about finding our way forward’

That means fresh team members and, hopefully, a fresh start for Claddach Kirkibost.

The new working group plans to hold their first meeting on October 10.

For everyone at UU, it’s a promising step towards a new future for the “beautiful building”.

“It’s all about finding our way forward, so that the community can continue to benefit from it,” says Ada.

