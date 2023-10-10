Mountain Rescue Teams from Glencoe and Oban called to distress flare

Mountain rescue teams in Glencoe and Oban were called to reports of a distress flare in remote and isolated Highland glen.

The casualty was believed to be in Glen Kinglass – a spot technically in the Oban Mountain Rescue Team’s area – but reached through the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team’s area.

The teams decided to work together in case the casualty had made their own way off the hillside.

Due to heavy rain and low clouds, the helicopter was unable to help with the search and rescue.

Glencoe and Oban mountain rescue teams decide to work together

A spokesman for Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were notified by Police Scotland that a hillwalker had activated a satellite beacon after a fall in the Glen Kinglass area.”

“The position given put the casualty in the Oban Mountain Rescue Team’s area.

“However we could reach that position quicker via Glen Etive.

“A quick discussion with our neighbours from the south decided that both teams would head out taking different routes in case the casualty had started making their own way off the hill.”

He continued: “Once again the new 6×6 bike made short work of the approach and volunteers then continued on foot to locate the casualty.

“The walker was then assessed and provided with pain relief before being transported to a waiting ambulance in Glen Etive.

“We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope to see you back on the hill again soon.

“And thank you to all the folks from Oban MRT for a great bit of joined-up thinking resulting in a timely rescue for the casualty.”