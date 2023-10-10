Mountain Rescue Teams from Glencoe and Oban called to distress flare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mountain Rescue Teams from Glencoe and Oban called to distress flare

Walker was believed to be in the Glen Kinglas area.

By Louise Glen
Glencoe and Oban mountain rescue teams searched the hillside after a distress flare was seen by police.
Both Oban and Glencoe mountain rescue teams were called to an incident in Glen Kinglass. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

Mountain rescue teams in Glencoe and Oban were called to reports of a distress flare in remote and isolated Highland glen.

The casualty was believed to be in Glen Kinglass – a spot technically in the Oban Mountain Rescue Team’s area – but reached through the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team’s area.

The teams decided to work together in case the casualty had made their own way off the hillside.

Teams finally located the casualty. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue/ Facebook.

Due to heavy rain and low clouds, the helicopter was unable to help with the search and rescue.

Glencoe and Oban mountain rescue teams decide to work together

A spokesman for Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were notified by Police Scotland that a hillwalker had activated a satellite beacon after a fall in the Glen Kinglass area.”

“The position given put the casualty in the Oban Mountain Rescue Team’s area.

“However we could reach that position quicker via Glen Etive.

“A quick discussion with our neighbours from the south decided that both teams would head out taking different routes in case the casualty had started making their own way off the hill.”

He continued: “Once again the new 6×6 bike made short work of the approach and volunteers then continued on foot to locate the casualty.

“The walker was then assessed and provided with pain relief before being transported to a waiting ambulance in Glen Etive.

“We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope to see you back on the hill again soon.

“And thank you to all the folks from Oban MRT for a great bit of joined-up thinking resulting in a timely rescue for the casualty.”

