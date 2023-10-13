Prolific landscape artist Ron Lawson says ferry woes cut short island paintings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Prolific landscape artist Ron Lawson says ferry woes cut short island paintings

The painter has thousands of fans worldwide 'looking' for his work - but not getting to Uist has forced him to change direction this year.

By Louise Glen
Ron Lawson has said ferry issues are having a detrimental impact on his work. Image submitted.
Ron Lawson has said ferry issues are having a detrimental impact on his work. Image submitted.

When you think about the work that artist Ron Lawson has shared over the years – it is likely the large sweeping landscapes of the Western Isles come to mind.

But for Ron, this year – of all the decades he has visited the islands, was the “most difficult” due to ferry travel.

He normally goes to the islands three times a year to take in the awesome seascapes and landscapes which go into creating his work.

But this year, after his second trip of the year to the islands in June, he lost the will to do it a third time.

The former DC Thomson Studio artist, who set up on his own in 2010,  said: “I think I will need to become like Flora MacDonald and get my own ferry to cross the sea to the Western Isles.

‘At the moment the ferry is having a detrimental impact on island life’

“Even going back the 15 years I’ve been going as an artist, I don’t remember a time when it was as difficult to get to the islands from Uig.

“And while not getting to the island impacts my own work, it is fairly insignificant on the scale that islanders have to cope with.

“I am more concerned about the knock-on effect for islanders if they can’t get off the islands, and tourists can not get on.”

“At the moment the ferry is having a detrimental impact on island life.”

Ron Lawson uses island landscapes to inspire his artwork. Image submitted.

Asked if that had an impact on his paintings, he said it did – but not in the way you might expect.

Known for his technical drawings in landscapes where he delights in a low-lying house with a red roof, fans are in for a surprise.

He continued: “When I paint scenes from the Western Isles, they sell all over the world. In fact this week I put up 10 paintings for sale on Monday.

“Of these, half are going to the US and Australia.

“People tell me that they are inspired by the paintings to come to Uist and the other islands. Many of my customers have not been there before.

“When I paint I am trying to capture the very essence of these places in my work – this year the islands were deserted.

“I have never known the beaches and roads to be so quiet as they were.”

The result is that Ron’s show due to open in his gallery in Dundee this month has bird studies and “more pops of colour ” in paintings.

An example of Ron’s work on bird studies. Image submitted.

He continued: “I don’t know how the island economy – which is, of course, not all about tourists – can see such a decline in numbers and continue to survive.”

Ron says the people on the island say it is the “uncertainty” of whether someone can get to the island, or not that is reducing the number of people who come.

Ron Lawson eventually listened to CalMac staff

After a “near perfect” trip in April, he returned again in June for work.

“I knew I had this exhibition coming up in October, and I thought I would make two more trips to the island to sketch for that exhibition.”

But even getting to the island in June proved a problem. He booked in January – and yet the night before his trip his booking was cancelled.

Undeterred Ron tried to re-book for later in the week. In doing so he cancelled his original booking.

After trying to rebook his motorhome accommodation on the island, he realised it was going to be impossible.

In the end, and after taking advice from CalMac staff he turned up at the ferry port.

He was told it was “unlikely” that he would get on the ferry – but he waited in the standby queue – and eventually he got onto the boat.

“People,” he said, “need certainty – and visitors need to know they can get to their destination. It seems impossible to do at the moment – but it needs to change to allow the islands to thrive.”

CalMac say 95% of scheduled journeys go ahead. Andrew Price/Shutterstock.

CalMac say there is pressure on services

We asked CalMac what they thought of the claims the ferry service was impacting on island visitors.

A spokeswoman for the ferry operator said: “CalMac vessels carry around five million passengers a year, a number which is steadily growing. While this is good news for island communities relying on visitors, it can lead to increased pressure on the service at certain times.

“However more than 95% of all scheduled sailings go ahead and with wide availability across our network, we look forward to welcoming Mr Lawson on board any time.

“The six major and 10 small new vessels coming over the next few years are very much welcome, however, we face a difficult period as we wait in anticipation for them to be fully operational on our network.

She added: “With regards to cancellations, we recognise that when any of our services are cancelled, it impacts the communities and businesses and visitors we serve and I apologise whenever this happens.”

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Fergus McGowan, Josh Kerr, Ali Gray and Craig Grozier of Askival Rum, based on the Isle of Rum.
The rum from Rùm: Askival to sell its last batch as its journey comes…
Linda proudly holds her glass award at Perth Town Hall.
'I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for Gaelic': CBeebies presenter…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0044416 8th August 2023. Author Shona Vance (S G Maclean) is pictured with her new book, The Winter List, at Elgin cathedral today. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Bookseller of Inverness' and 'Winter List' author turns her attention to Cromarty for her…
Two police Scotland officers standing to side of police motorbike.
Aberdeen teen found after major search near Aviemore
José Silver and Chris Evans from SEAR with George Maclean from Neacreath Ltd and Sam, a Burmese python
Nairn business gifts premises to 'inspirational' exotic animals charity
Orkney cycling
Plans for Kirkwall mountain bike trails take a big step in the right direction
Timmy Mallett sets off on his 600-mile trip to Barra.
Timmy Mallett visits the Western Isles in 200-mile cycle tour
Shaun Penders, from Lerwick, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Schoolgirl, 13, raped by man in Aberdeen city centre
Outside of Makarios III Hospital.
Inverness boy, 6, fighting for life in Cyprus after being found 'unresponsive' in pool
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…