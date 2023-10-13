Cairngorm funicular reopening delayed amid repair challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm funicular reopening delayed amid repair challenges

Owners say "every effort" will be made to open to reintroduce the service in good time for the start of the 2023/24 snow sports season.

By Bailey Moreton
repairs being done on the Cairngorm funicular railway
The funicular was closed for four years while repairs were carried out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The reopening of the Cairngorm funicular railway has been delayed due to  ongoing works being “more difficult and time consuming” than expected.

The Cairngorm Mountain Resort railway was pulled from service in August for “snagging works” to be carried out on the 1.2-mile long line.

The attraction – which was due to open in September – will now reopen in November and bosses insist “every effort” will be made to ensure it is operational for the 2023/24 snow sports season.

A yellow digger is used by workers to repair the side of the Cairngorm funicular railwaya.
Crews working on the Cairngorm funicular railway in 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Highlands and Islands Enterprise, which owns Cairngorm Estate, said: “Achieving resolution of the tensioning issue has proven more difficult and time-consuming than we had anticipated at the outset. At the same time, though, there can be no short cuts when passenger safety is concerned.

“We apologise to Cairngorm visitors for having to withdraw the service while these works are carried out.

“We are now looking forward to completing the project during November when the operators of Cairngorm Mountain will also be carrying out their annual maintenance programme.

“Every effort will be made to reintroduce the service in good time for the start of the 2023/24 snow sports season at Cairngorm.”

HIE added that technical challenges were being exacerbated by the mountain geography which makes access difficult, and the weather which has been prone to “sudden and dramatic change”.

Repeated repairs in recent months

The closure in August came just months after the railway reopened in January after years of repairs.

It had been shut down in 2018 following safety concerns before undergoing a £25million refurbishment.

Cairngorm Funicular railway running on a grey winter's day
Cairngorm Funicular shut down in August after an inspection found a fault with the “scarf joint assemblies.” Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

HIE awarded £11 million settlement

The railway owners won £11 million in compensation back in August over flaws in the funicular’s construction, after filing a case against the three bodies responsible for building it.

The lawsuit came after previous operators CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) were forced to withdraw its services between the base station and the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes following safety concerns.

HIE pursued construction company Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd, as well as Natural Assets Investments Ltd (Nail), the parent company of CML.

Cairngorm Mountain remains open to visitors.

Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service again this month

Conversation