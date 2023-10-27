Share your COVID experiences with Let’s Be Heard

The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry would like to hear from people living across Scotland, especially those from Highland and Island communities.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The independent Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry wants to hear from you through its listening project, Let’s Be Heard: Sharing Scotland’s COVID Experience.

The Inquiry is investigating the devolved strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Scotland and is inviting anyone who was in Scotland between 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022, or was affected by decisions made in Scotland during this time, to share their experiences of the pandemic.

Let’s Be Heard is the main way in which people can engage with the Inquiry. Experiences shared with Let’s Be Heard will help guide the Inquiry’s investigations and inform its reports. This will include identifying any disproportionate or unequal impacts on groups or communities.

Let’s Be Heard is asking people three very general questions about their experiences. These questions ask you about:

your experience during the COVID-19 pandemic

the impacts of these experiences

any lessons you think should be learned

Dr Alexandra Anderson, Head of Let’s Be Heard, said: “Everyone in Scotland has been affected by the pandemic. Thousands of people have lost their lives, and many others continue to be profoundly affected. Lessons people believe should be drawn from their experiences, both positive and negative, will be at the heart of the Inquiry’s investigations.

Our internal research team will analyse the experiences people share with us and produce a series of reports to help shape the Inquiry’s investigations and inform its reporting and recommendations to Scottish Ministers.

Every voice is important

Every experience shared with Let’s Be Heard is valuable and you do not need to have had COVID to take part.

To ensure Let’s Be Heard reflects a diverse range of experiences drawn from people living across Scotland, Let’s Be Heard researchers are encouraging people living in the Highlands and Islands to share their experiences.

As well as people from Highland and Island communities, Let’s Be Heard would like to hear from people who describe themselves as:

from a minority ethnic background

not financially secure

born outside the United Kingdom

a child or young person

a young adult

an adult of retirement age

a member of the LBGTQI+ community

a Gaelic speaker

Let’s Be Heard has created materials in different formats. There is an Easy Read version of the Let’s Be Heard submission form, a version in large print, several translations into some of the most commonly spoken languages in Scotland, a Braille version and a form designed specifically for children and young people.

You can also share your experiences by uploading audio files and video files of British Sign Language online.

If you would rather submit a response as part of a group, you can hold a group discussion with family, friends or colleagues. An engagement guide to help you do this is available online or you can request a paper copy. Where possible, the Let’s Be Heard team would be keen to attend group discussions to listen and take notes.

Let’s Be Heard is accepting responses until 20 December 2023. Share your experiences of the pandemic in the Highlands and Islands now – and let’s be heard.

How to take part in Let’s Be Heard

To take part, find out more information or ask Let’s Be Heard a question, please: