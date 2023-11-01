Highland A9 stretch is crash hotspot – thanks to rutting (and hungry) stags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland A9 stretch is crash hotspot – thanks to rutting (and hungry) stags

Warning signs are now in place in the area due to the heightened risk of accidents.

By John Ross
The A9 near Navidale is a hotspot for red deer colllisions. Image Lorne Gill/NatureScot
The A9 near Navidale is a hotspot for red deer colllisions. Image Lorne Gill/NatureScot

A stretch of road in Sutherland has been pinpointed as one of the top 10 hotspots for deer collisions.

The 500m (547 yards) section of the A9 immediately north of the Navidale roundabout near Helmsdale is the only Highland location on the list.

The risk is being attributed to red deer stags as they move from higher moorland to richer feeding grounds to recover following their autumn rut.

Recent analysis by NatureScot shows that 10 deer and vehicle collisions have been recorded along the stretch of road in recent years.

Warning signs are now in place in the area until November 22 due to the heightened risk of collisions.

Drivers reminded to slow down

NatureScot is working with Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland on the mobile electronic signs to remind drivers to slow down and look out for deer.

The agency has published an analysis of deer vehicle collisions from 2019-2021.

The other high-risk locations are all found in the Central Belt and associated with young roe deer dispersal in the spring months.

Dominic Sargent, NatureScot deer policy officer, said: “The data shows Navidale as a bit of an outlier, as the only one of the top ten high-risk locations not in the Central Belt and not near a wooded road junction.

“Collisions here are also more likely to involve red deer as they move to lower ground seeking food and shelter.

Stags moving to lower ground after their rut are adding to the risk. Image PA

“As part of our ongoing work with partners to reduce deer impacts across Scotland, we’re focusing on areas where the evidence shows those impacts are highest, and Navidale is clearly a priority for public safety.

“We hope the warning message on the electronic road signs will remind drivers always to be ‘deer aware’, moderating their speed and staying alert to help reduce the likelihood of collisions.”

Angus Corby, Transport Scotland landscape and biodiversity manager, said the research helps to understand and record the impacts that wild deer have across the trunk road network.

“The agency is keen to explore avenues to reduce the potential for deer and vehicle collisions occurring anywhere on the network, to protect the welfare of native deer but primarily for the safety of road users.

Deer collisions cost £17m a year

“The use of the mobile variable message sign units is an initiative aimed at mitigating potential risk in an area where there are limited alternative options.”

Each year in the UK it is thought that over 700 people are injured or killed, and over £17 million is spent on vehicle repairs because of deer vehicle collisions (DVCs).

In Scotland, increasing deer populations and growth in traffic have led to an increased risk of DVCs, particularly in urban areas.

Earlier this year NatureScot released new figures revealing the extent of the problem to try to encourage drivers to pay attention and avoid a crash.

