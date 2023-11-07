All aboard the Hogwarts Express! Would you drive ScotRail’s scenic ‘Harry Potter route’ for an eye-popping salary?

Does driving the world’s most scenic route – famous from Harry Potter – for close to £60k a year – sound like the perfect job for you?

Well, you are in luck as ScotRail is looking for trainee train drivers in Fort William.

The Scottish train company is looking to employ trainees in Fort William who are likely to travel along the West Highland Line.

This line offers views of some of the most cinematic landscapes in Scotland – such as the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the Mallaig line, curving high over the waters of Loch Shiel.

Train drivers needed for Harry Potter route

Leaving Glasgow behind, the route takes passengers heading west along the Clyde to Helensburgh, and then north via Garelochead and Loch Long.

From there, the Harry Potter experience really begins as the line offers views of deep forests towering mountains and mirrored lochs.

The line divides at Crianlarich, taking you to Oban, or Fort William and Mallaig.

An opportunity to become a train driver on this route does not come up often, says Julie Dale, ScotRail’s HR Director.

She added: “ScotRail is proud to support communities and the economy by creating high quality jobs across rural Scotland.

“There’s no denying that the West Highland Line is one of the world’s great scenic rail journeys, and the opportunity to become a train driver on this route doesn’t come along often.

“It’s not your usual nine to five, the successful candidates will experience some of the most breathtaking views of the West Highlands, while helping us deliver the best possible service by getting our customers to their destination safely and on time.”

Is previous experience required?

While no previous experience is required, the successful candidate must be over the age of 20 at their time of training.

Candidates must also pass a safety critical medical examination including eyesight, hearing, colour vision tests and drugs/alcohol screening.

A flexible approach is vital as shift and weekend working will be required.

The jobs have a starting salary of £32,968 but could rise to £58,028 once qualified. To apply or find further information visit their website here.