Love Actually actor Hugh Grant grins as he’s pictured at Nairn event

Love Actually actor Hugh Grant was in Nairn last night as part of a fundraiser to raise money for needy animals in Ukraine.

The actor, who has also starred in hit moves including Bridge Jones’s Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill looked happy as he was pictured in the Highland town.

He was snapped with leading psychic medium June Field, who was in the area to host the event.

Posting on Instagram, she put up a photo of her and the actor, saying: “What a wonderful evening of connections from loved ones in Nairn, Scotland.

“Thank you Nairn for the raffle monies of £464 raised for animals in need in Ukraine through ROLDA [Romanian League in Defense of Animals].

“You were such a fabulous audience and it was such a pleasure to be back in Nairn.”

‘Thank you once again Nairn’

No stranger to a celebrity, Mrs Field is known to have read for A-listers across the world, who ask her for advice when planning new ventures.

She stayed at the Golf View Hotel and Spa in the town, which also hosted the event, and posted online: “What a beautiful calm view to waken up to.

“Thank you once again Nairn for your warm welcome at my event last night. Heading home now. See you next year.”