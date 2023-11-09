Love Actually actor Hugh Grant grins as he’s pictured at Nairn event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Actually actor Hugh Grant grins as he’s pictured at Nairn event

The star was at the charity fundraiser in aid of needy animals in war-torn Ukraine.

By Chris Cromar
Hugh Grant and June Field standing next to one another.
Hugh Grant with psychic June Field in Nairn. Image: June Field/Instagram.

Love Actually actor Hugh Grant was in Nairn last night as part of a fundraiser to raise money for needy animals in Ukraine.

The actor, who has also starred in hit moves including Bridge Jones’s Diary, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill looked happy as he was pictured in the Highland town.

He was snapped with leading psychic medium June Field, who was in the area to host the event.

Golf View Hotel and Spa in Nairn.
The event took place at the Golf View Hotel last night.

Posting on Instagram, she put up a photo of her and the actor, saying: “What a wonderful evening of connections from loved ones in Nairn, Scotland.

“Thank you Nairn for the raffle monies of £464 raised for animals in need in Ukraine through ROLDA [Romanian League in Defense of Animals].

“You were such a fabulous audience and it was such a pleasure to be back in Nairn.”

‘Thank you once again Nairn’

No stranger to a celebrity, Mrs Field is known to have read for A-listers across the world, who ask her for advice when planning new ventures.

She stayed at the Golf View Hotel and Spa in the town, which also hosted the event, and posted online: “What a beautiful calm view to waken up to.

“Thank you once again Nairn for your warm welcome at my event last night. Heading home now. See you next year.”

Conversation