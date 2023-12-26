‘New faces every day’: Demand for free meals on the rise at Inverness cafe as more struggle to make ends meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘New faces every day’: Demand for free meals on the rise at Inverness cafe as more struggle to make ends meet

Cafe 1668 in Inverness is serving free meals to a growing number of people.

By Bailey Moreton
cafe 1668
Freya Malone (second from left) said the cafe helps combat food waste unlike other kitchens she's worked in. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cafe 1668 in Inverness has seen demand for free meals spike over Christmas, as they struggle to keep running.

The cafe served 70 meals at their recent free Christmas dinner, up from 48 meals last year.

The cafe runs a regular free hot meal service, served at lunch time on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Cafe 1668
Val Cooper said the has seen demand spike for Christmas meals this year, amid the cost of living crisis. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Val Cooper, the cafe manager, said they average 30 meals a day during the week. Those numbers have steadily increased throughout the year. Even in the summer the numbers remained steady.

She said: “We rely heavily on donations and we’ve got organisations that are very good to us. We do buy ingredients in sometimes but we try and avoid that as much as we can.”

Cutting down on food waste is a central goal of the cafe, which means they get donations in from businesses in town.

She said: “We’re constantly having to find grant funding, to secure funding to keep us going.”

Cafe 1668 is a ‘safe haven’

Val Cooper said it’s a “funny demographic” of people that come into the cafe.

She said there are lots of people in homeless accommodation that come. Others are struggling to get by till their benefits come through.

There are also lots of young men in their 20s and 30s who may be struggling to make ends meet on part-time work.

She said: “There’s new faces almost every day. It is a nice thing that we’re here and we’re able to help, but it’s still not right. It’s good but the reasons for us having to do this need to be addressed. People need more support.”

Cafe 1668
Customers (L-R) Ewen Campbell, Angela Williams, Lisa Campbell and Vivian Dickson at Cafe 1668.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sitting together at a table are husband and wife Ewen and Lisa Campbell, and long-term friends Angela Williams and Vivian Dickson.

Vivian and Angela have known each other for several years. But the pair met Ewen and Lisa coming to the café.

The group agreed supports for people struggling with the cost of living in Inverness are patchy. Although, Ewen Campbell said between the Ness Bank Church (which runs a food bank) and Cafe 1668, there’s usually somewhere people can go during the week.

Vivian said: “This is a good help to my life, because if I didn’t have this to come to I’d be struggling to put something in my stomach.”

cafe 1668
Vivian Dickson said the free meals on offer help her get by, as her benefits don’t allow her to make ends meet. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She said: “This world has changed the past few years, with the cost of living. We deserve a medal for keeping going.”

The food larder, stocked with various pantry fillers, is a key service.

Val Cooper said: “The shelves just get wiped out almost as soon as we put food out on it.”

Aside from the food, the group agreed having the café as a social hub was a big help to their mental health.

Both Angela and Vivian described the café as a “safe haven.”

Vivian said: “It helps with your confidence, coming here and having people to talk to… it keeps you going, keeps your health up.”

Behind the scenes at Cafe 1668

In the kitchens, staff and volunteer workers are putting the finishing touches to the day’s meal, a burger and potato wedges.

One of the cooks Freya Malone, 25, has worked in kitchens elsewhere. But she said the way Cafe 1668 tackles food waste is “her cup of tea.”

She said: “Most kitchens you work in you’re throwing out – be it food that’s coming back on plates or whatever… you’re just throwing away food.”

Both Freya Malone and Val Cooper said the café needs more paying customers to help support its operations.

Val Cooper said: “Do you want to go to a multimillion pound coffee chain and buy your take away coffee or sit in there and have your cappuccino?

“Or do you want to come somewhere that’s in your community, supporting your community and supporting people that are struggling in your community?”

Inverness locals say Highland Capital has missed out with lack of Christmas market

