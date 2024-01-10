Oban and Kintyre police plea for public to report drink-drivers as 15 charged over festive period

Oban police reported 15 drink-drivers over the festive period while wheel bolts and a number plate were removed from a trailer on the Isle of Seil.

In its weekly crime report, police officers in Oban and the Kintyre area said they would continue to be proactive in tackling those under the influence of drink or drugs behind the wheel.

Officers are also appealing for information after wheel bolts were removed from a vehicle trailer at Ellenabeich and a number plate was stolen.

In a press statement, officers reported several crimes in the Oban and Kintyre areas.

Officers said: “Police continue to be proactive in tackling those that would drive whilst under the influence of alcohol and drugs and taking them off the roads.

Drink-drivers have been reported by Oban police

“Even in today’s Scotland, where the dangers that such crimes cause for other road users and pedestrians are well known, as well as the impact on the person’s own life through loss of licence and sometimes job, this problematic crime type continues.

“In the month preceding January 2, your local officers proactively caught, arrested and charged 15 people with drink and drug offences relating to driving vehicles on our roads.”

The statement continued: “We will continue to try and stamp this out to make our communities safer. We need your help to make us even more effective.

“Should you know of people that drink-drive, please, report it to your local station.

“Together we can help to make the environment that we live in safer.”

Bolts removed from vehicle trailer on Seil

Police are investigating after a vehicle trailer parked near the “landing stage” in the village of Ellenabeich had wheel bolts removed, and its number plate was taken.

A police spokesman said: “Between 1pm on Thursday December 28 and 2pm on Sunday December 31, in Ellenabeich, near the ‘landing stage’, it is alleged that a trailer has had bolts removed from its wheels as well as its number plate taken.

The report said that a resident on the Isle of Mull had 500 litres of fuel stolen from their tank.

Officers said: “Between October 18 and January 3, in Salen, on the Isle of Mull, a property near to the junction of Kennedy’s Garage, has had 500ltrs of fuel stolen from its tank.”