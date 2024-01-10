Oban and Kintyre police plea for public to report drink-drivers as 15 charged over festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban and Kintyre police plea for public to report drink-drivers as 15 charged over festive period

In another case, wheel bolts and a number plate were removed from a car on the Isle of Seil.

By Louise Glen
Police in Oban have reported 15 people for drunk driving in Argyll
15 drivers were reported for drink-driving in Oban and Kintyre. Image: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Oban police reported 15 drink-drivers over the festive period while wheel bolts and a number plate were removed from a trailer on the Isle of Seil.

In its weekly crime report, police officers in Oban and the Kintyre area said they would continue to be proactive in tackling those under the influence of drink or drugs behind the wheel.

Officers are also appealing for information after wheel bolts were removed from a vehicle trailer at Ellenabeich and a number plate was stolen.

In a press statement, officers reported several crimes in the Oban and Kintyre areas.

Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Police are investigating several incidents in Oban and Kintyre. Image: Police Scotland.

Officers said: “Police continue to be proactive in tackling those that would drive whilst under the influence of alcohol and drugs and taking them off the roads.

Drink-drivers have been reported by Oban police

“Even in today’s Scotland, where the dangers that such crimes cause for other road users and pedestrians are well known, as well as the impact on the person’s own life through loss of licence and sometimes job, this problematic crime type continues.

“In the month preceding January 2, your local officers proactively caught, arrested and charged 15 people with drink and drug offences relating to driving vehicles on our roads.”

The statement continued: “We will continue to try and stamp this out to make our communities safer. We need your help to make us even more effective.

“Should you know of people that drink-drive, please, report it to your local station.

“Together we can help to make the environment that we live in safer.”

Bolts removed from vehicle trailer on Seil

Police are investigating after a vehicle trailer parked near the “landing stage” in the village of Ellenabeich had wheel bolts removed, and its number plate was taken.

A police spokesman said: “Between 1pm on Thursday December 28 and 2pm on Sunday December 31, in Ellenabeich, near the ‘landing stage’, it is alleged that a trailer has had bolts removed from its wheels as well as its number plate taken.

The report said that a resident on the Isle of Mull had 500 litres of fuel stolen from their tank.

Officers said: “Between October 18 and January 3, in Salen, on the Isle of Mull, a property near to the junction of Kennedy’s Garage, has had 500ltrs of fuel stolen from its tank.”

