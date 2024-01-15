STRONG topping choices: The Stoltman brothers create their own pizza… but what’s on it?

The Stoltman brothers have created a pizza that will surely fill the stomachs of those strong enough to eat it.

The ‘world’s strongest brothers’ Luke and Tom, from Invergordon, have teamed up with Sutor Creek Cafe in Cromarty to create a pizza nearly as powerful as them.

Named The Stoltman, the pizza is loaded with chicken, bacon, venison, salami, black pudding and buffalo mozzarella.

“It’s a very meaty pizza with plenty of eating in it – it’s not for the light-hearted,” said Luke, 39.

The five-time winner of Scotland’s Strongest Man competition added: “We tried to keep it quite high in protein and a bit of a Scottish theme with the venison and black pudding and things we like.

“Not sure on the exact nutrient make-up of the pizza, but we were both ready for a nap after finishing ours, and that is saying something.”

Stoltman pizza will raise money for charity

A percentage of the sales of The Stoltman’s pizza will go to support the RNLI in Invergordon.

Luke explained: “The RNLI has a branch close to us in Invergordon, they do a lot of great work there and we know some of the amazing volunteers that work for them.

“Also, I spend most mornings in the sea doing cold water therapy, so it is good to keep in with the RNLI just in case!”

Want a ‘pizza’ the action?

The Stoltman pizza is available to order at the Sutor Creek Cafe at Bank St in Cromarty.

Luke said: “We both visit the café – it’s well known around here for its great pizzas. We just got chatting to the owner Phoebe when we were in one day about charity fundraisers and came up with the idea of a Stoltman pizza.

“We decided on some ingredients and went back to Sutor Creek to help prepare the first batch.”

He described the experience as “great fun,” and “satisfying” but struggled moving around the kitchen.

He joked: “Maybe it doesn’t fit chefs of our size!”