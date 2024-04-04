Ex-Balmoral farmer vows to keep promise to late Queen as King moves all livestock off estate

The former farm manager at Balmoral has vowed to make good on a promise she made to Queen Elizabeth II and continue her livestock legacy.

Sylvia Ormiston left Balmoral for the last time at the weekend after 17 years under The Queen’s guiding hand.

The departure comes after King Charles changed policy at the royal estate to move livestock away from Royal Deeside.

Along with her husband Dochy and brother-in-law Ruaridh, Sylvia has returned home to Newtonmore along with Highland pony stallions and cattle heifers to continue what they started under Her Majesty’s long reign.

The Queen’s wish had been to promote the Highland pony breed with careful management and extension of the bloodline.

The Queen had a clear vision for the breed at Balmoral

Sylvia, a Highland pony breeder of great reputation for 34 years, said The Queen had a clear vision for the breed.

“In 150 years we don’t want anyone to be talking about the Highland pony saying ‘we should bring it back’,” she explained.

“By careful management and with the boys I have, we can sire mares and get this very important Highland pony bloodline out there.”

Each year, there are only around 250 Highland pony foals born in the world. Even fewer from the Ormiston Croila line.

But that is about to change.

The Ormiston Croila fold is very highly regarded and in national and international competitions it features more than any other Highland pony fold.

The stallions Sylvia is now working with in Newtonmore were homebred in Balmoral.

Sylvia, who led the Highland Pony Society as president in its 150th year in 2023, continued: “We are just going to continue what we were trying to do at Balmoral.

“Sadly The Queen didn’t get to see the great influence of the work we were doing at Balmoral had on the breed in its 150th year.

“We tried for 100 Highland ponies at the celebration – we got 70, we were delighted with that number.

“There is still more to be done. But this is The Queen’s legacy and I plan to carry out her wishes.”

Sylvia has been passionate about the breed for 34 years and initially worked alongside her father-in-law Cameron who was also a great champion.

She said: “Sadly, Balmoral are no longer going to be doing the work we started. So I fought for the chance to take the stallions with me – so that we could breed from them.

“Otherwise these stallions – that are highly sought after and prized – may have been on the champion circuit touring around, without a focus on the breed itself.

“I asked if I could take the bloodlines with me, but I could not afford all three stallions at Balmoral.”

Following a restructuring at the King’s estate, broodmares from Balmoral were taken to Hampton Court.

Hearing the news – one fan of the breed approached Sylvia offering to buy the Queen’s third stallion and making him available for stud purposes.

‘It’s a very exciting time for the breed’

Explaining the process of continuing the line, the stallions are either “in person” or through banked sperm.

Sylvia said: “That way we have the breed banked in, as any breeder knows it is not always easy to get a foal, so the banked sperm makes it slightly more predictable.

“If one of these horses got grass sickness or another illness – we would not be able to ensure the line would continue.

“This way we know we have the breed for the future. It was something that The Queen and I spoke about – and something that I feel determined to do.

“If we don’t do that, then shame on us, we let the Highland pony down.”

She continued: “There are 11 mares on the boy’s books already. We are not planning to over-populate or allow the breed to pollute. We will still be very protective of our bloodlines.”

Already Sylvia has had incredible success. She said: “I will have progeny in the Southern Hemisphere after banked semen has been sent to New Zealand and Australia.

“It is a very exciting time for the breed. I want to hear from people interested in breeding from our stallions.

“I am as passionate as my father-in-law was. Very few people are looking to the future of this important animal and I am determined to bring the Highland pony to the attention of the world.

“So it is there for generations to come. Just as The Queen and I discussed”

In November, a statement from Buckingham Palace said: “Historically the Royal Highland Pony breeding programme has been based at Hampton Court Palace.

“Breeding will now be consolidated back to Hampton Court Palace.”

The Palace was contacted for comment.