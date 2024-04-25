Local actors wanted for new Jamie Dornan Netflix series filming on Isle of Mull

Lights, camera, and action are required in a casting call for Mull and Iona residents who want to appear in a Netflix series filming on the island.

No acting experience is necessary for the series that will be filmed between May and June 2024 – but you must be an “early riser”.

Extra People who made the call online were tight-lipped about what the series for Netflix is but confirmed it will star Jamie Dornan and Gary Lewis.

For aspiring actors who upload their profile, and are accepted – there will be a payment of between £130-£280 a day, plus money for travel of £16-£20 a day.

In a casting call posted online, Extra People said: “Supporting artists based on the Isle of Mull needed!

“New Netflix TV series filming between May – June 2024 which requires extras of all ages 16+ and ethnicities on the Isle of Mull.

“Experienced artists and newcomers welcome. No experience is needed.

“You must be an early riser, and have a great work ethic and professional attitude.

Adding: “Bonus if you have your own transport – although not necessary.”

The agency, who take 20% commission on any earnings, said it was a “great rate of pay”

Agency worked on huge Netflix shows

The production is paying Equity Union rates for the job, but people taking part must have the right to work in the UK.

Extra People have worked on some of the biggest Netflix shows of recent times, including The Gentleman, One Day, Ted Lasso, Saltburn and The Crown.

It is understood that the production is likely to be a series called The Undertow.

The show began shooting near Kinlochbervie in April.

Producers said that both locations were chosen for their “breathtaking beauty”.

The show will star Belfast, The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan along with Scottish actors Gary Lewis and Iain De Caestecker and Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis (37).

We have asked Extra People for more details, and of to confirm what the name of the show is.