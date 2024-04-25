Local actors wanted for new Jamie Dornan Netflix series filming on Isle of Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Local actors wanted for new Jamie Dornan Netflix series filming on Isle of Mull

Those selected to appear could make up to £280 a day.

By Louise Glen
Actor jamie Dornan.
Jamie Dornan is likely to be the star of a show being filmed on Mull. Image: PA.

Lights, camera, and action are required in a casting call for Mull and Iona residents who want to appear in a Netflix series filming on the island.

No acting experience is necessary for the series that will be filmed between May and June 2024 –  but you must be an “early riser”.

Extra People who made the call online were tight-lipped about what the series for Netflix is but confirmed it will star Jamie Dornan and Gary Lewis.

Tobermory
Tobermory may be one of the locations used in the upcoming Netflix series. Image: Susy Macaulay/DC Thomson.

For aspiring actors who upload their profile, and are accepted – there will be a payment of between £130-£280 a day, plus money for travel of £16-£20 a day.

In a casting call posted online, Extra People said: “Supporting artists based on the Isle of Mull needed!

“New Netflix TV series filming between May – June 2024 which requires extras of all ages 16+ and ethnicities on the Isle of Mull.

“Experienced artists and newcomers welcome. No experience is needed.

“You must be an early riser, and have a great work ethic and professional attitude.

Adding: “Bonus if you have your own transport – although not necessary.”

The agency, who take 20% commission on any earnings, said it was a “great rate of pay”

Agency worked on huge Netflix shows

The production is paying Equity Union rates for the job, but people taking part must have the right to work in the UK.

Extra People have worked on some of the biggest Netflix shows of recent times, including The Gentleman, One Day, Ted Lasso, Saltburn and The Crown.

It is understood that the production is likely to be a series called The Undertow.

The show began shooting near Kinlochbervie in April.

Producers said that both locations were chosen for their “breathtaking beauty”.

The show will star Belfast, The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan along with Scottish actors Gary Lewis and Iain De Caestecker and Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis (37).

We have asked Extra People for more details, and of to confirm what the name of the show is.

More from Highlands & Islands

The hole in the pavement on Oban's Esplanade.
Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban's Esplanade
Fort William protest for Belford Hospital
Back the Belford Build: What comes next for Fort William's hospital?
Sumburgh Airport.
Four destinations that Sumburgh Airport could (and should) fly to
Kinlochfollart is a nine-bedroom Skye mansion for sale for £725,000. Image: Galbraith
Nine-bedroom Skye mansion on the shores of Loch Dunvegan for sale
Oban barworker saves the life of a customer. Pictures is Lucy Anderson and The Lorne bar.
'He was panicked and blue in the face': Oban bar worker saves man's life…
Loganair ATR 72 arriving in Manchester.
Loganair slashes flight schedule: Which Aberdeen and Inverness routes are affected?
Oban Vet Practice was broken into last week.
Oban vet raided as businesses hit in spate of thefts
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland hotel owner has been reported to the police for allegedly driving over 100mph in his luxury Bentley sports car near Alness. Property tycoon Ruchir Gupta, who runs the Kingraig House Hotel in Invergordon, smiled at the camera as he was filmed for his YouTube channel called Richie On Tour. The video showed the millionaire jet-setter flying in a private plane from Malaga to Inverness Airport before taking to Highland roads in his limited edition Bentley Continental Supersport vehicle. 'It's the fastest four-seater by top speed in the world,' he tells viewers, before appearing to accelerate more than 40mph above the limit to overtake two cars 10 miles from Alness.? During the potentially incriminating video, a close-up shot of the speedometer reveals that the 12 o'clock position indicates a speed of 160kmph or 100mph, which Mr Gupta appears to reach and exceed later in the footage Picture shows; Ruchir Gupta. N/A. Supplied by Richie on Tour/YouTube Date; Unknown
Highland hotelier accused of speeding claims accuser hacked his YouTube, stole video and manipulated…
Fiona the sheep.
Farmers looking for the 'perfect ram' for world's loneliest sheep, Fiona
Fergie MacDonald was known as the Ceilidh King
'He re-defined ceilidh music': Tributes paid to the Ceilidh King Fergie MacDonald