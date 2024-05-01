Woman dies and man arrested following three-vehicle A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dies and man arrested following three-vehicle A9 crash

Police have confirmed a 59-year-old woman died at the scene following the multi-vehicle collision yesterday.

By Michelle Henderson
Road closed sign with cones and Bear Scotland van
The A9 was closed for more than six hours following the multi-vehicle crash. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A 59-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at Tore.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between the Tore roundabout and the Cromarty Bridge.

A black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio were involved in Tuesday’s fatal crash.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the scene at around 9am.

A black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio were loaded on to a recovery lorry
A black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio were loaded on to a recovery lorry in the wake of the crash. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Female driver dies in A9 crash

Despite their best efforts, a 59-year-old woman – the driver of the Mini – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyata Hilux, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Renaut Clio driver, a 30-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police arrested the male driver of Toyato but he was later released pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

A bear Scotland van next to a fire engine at the Tore roundabout.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the A9 crash on Tuesday morning. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.”

The A9 was closed for more than six hours as investigations were conducted at the scene.

The crash sparked a large emergency response, with three fire appliances, an ambulance, a critical care paramedic crew and police all tasked to the incident.

The road reopened to traffic at around 3.30pm.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for motorists in the area at the time of the crash to check their dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Sergeant MacDonald added: “I would ask any drivers with dashcam to check their footage in case it has anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0608 of April 30.”

