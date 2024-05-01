Woman dies and man arrested following three-vehicle A9 crash

A 59-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at Tore.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between the Tore roundabout and the Cromarty Bridge.

A black Mini Cooper, a white Toyota Hilux and a red Renaut Clio were involved in Tuesday’s fatal crash.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the scene at around 9am.

Female driver dies in A9 crash

Despite their best efforts, a 59-year-old woman – the driver of the Mini – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyata Hilux, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Renaut Clio driver, a 30-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police arrested the male driver of Toyato but he was later released pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.”

The A9 was closed for more than six hours as investigations were conducted at the scene.

The crash sparked a large emergency response, with three fire appliances, an ambulance, a critical care paramedic crew and police all tasked to the incident.

The road reopened to traffic at around 3.30pm.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing for motorists in the area at the time of the crash to check their dashcam footage to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Sergeant MacDonald added: “I would ask any drivers with dashcam to check their footage in case it has anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0608 of April 30.”