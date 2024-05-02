Major road and parking changes as Mountain Bike World Series arrives in Fort William

The Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series is back at the Nevis Range from Friday May 3 until Sunday May 5.

AND with the Scottish Six Day Trials are also taking place in Fort William from Sunday – so, it is going to be a busy weekend in Lochaber.

Because of the sheer size of the event, there will be speed limits and parking restrictions around Lochaber that anyone visiting the area, or travelling in Fort William should be aware of.

An extended bike park has been created at Nevis Range to encourage people to cycle to the event.

Here’s what we know so far…

Where can I park at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series?

Organisers have asked people attending the event to car share “to ease traffic”.

Park and ride will operate from Blar Mhor for visitors from the south. The site will be well-signposted.

Bus services from Blar Mhor will operate from 7.30am on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday May 5.

From the north and east, park and ride services from Glen Spean Brewery will be in place from 8am Saturday 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Both locations will have bus services running approximately every 50 minutes.

There will be no parking available at the Rural Complex other than for event teams and officials.

This means that no vehicles, other than those with an official pass, will be allowed to turn off onto the access road.

There is no parking available for the public at Nevis Range or the nearby Auction Mart. Any cars found to be parked illegally will be removed.

The West End Car Park in Fort William will be closed for the Scottish Six Days Trial event from May 2 -12.

Lay-bys will be closed between Spean Bridge and Fort William– any cars illegally parked will be removed.

Shuttle bus service

A shuttle bus service will also be in operation for those in Fort William.

This shuttle bus service will run on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday May 5.

Services will start from the Middle Car Park in Fort William, this is not a park and ride service.

Temporary speed limits

A 30mph speed limit will be in place between Fort William and Spean Bridge.

Police will control the A82 / Nevis Range access road junction to ensure traffic is kept moving.

There will be a system in place to reduce impact on businesses at the Rural Complex and the quarry.

Blue badge drivers and passengers

As the only services from Blar Mhor Park and Ride and the shuttle service from Middle Car Park offer a limited accessible bus service.

Blue badge drivers or passengers are asked to book a space in advance by contacting worldcup@nevisrange.co.uk.

Assistance dogs are permitted on venue.

Cycle to the event

From Fort William, the cycle route is approximately four miles and uses a path alongside the A82 that is fully signposted.

Free cycle parking is available in the Bike Park to the west of the venue, with space for around 800 bikes.

This will be controlled by event staff and will operate a rider identification system but please bring a suitable bike lock.

Can I buy food at the Nevis Range event?

Organisers say that there is something including delicious vegan options for spectators to enjoy on-site.

Everything from bubble waffles, to Sicilian street food, Scottish loaded fries, quality mac n’ cheese, traditional French crepes, contemporary Neapolitan pizza and many more.

Are dogs allowed?

Organisers don’t recommend bringing dogs to the event as it’s extremely noisy and crowded, but if you choose to, they must be always kept on a lead and under control.

Where do I get tickets?

While advance ticket booking is advised as the most sought-after tickets sell out fast tickets, some tickets, or re-sell tickets may be available on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series website.