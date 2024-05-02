Major road and parking changes as Mountain Bike World Series arrives in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Major road and parking changes as Mountain Bike World Series arrives in Fort William

All you need to know - including; speed restrictions, closed car parks and shuttle bus information.

By Louise Glen
Crowds are expected to gather for the events - making it a busy weekend for Lochaber. Image PA
Crowds are expected to gather for the events - making it a busy weekend for Lochaber. Image PA

The Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series is back at the Nevis Range from Friday May 3 until Sunday May 5.

AND with the Scottish Six Day Trials are also taking place in Fort William from Sunday – so, it is going to be a busy weekend in Lochaber.

2023 women’s downhill winner Nina Hoffmann at the mountain bike World Cup in Fort William. Image: Stripe.

Because of the sheer size of the event, there will be speed limits and parking restrictions around Lochaber that anyone visiting the area, or travelling in Fort William should be aware of.

An extended bike park has been created at Nevis Range to encourage people to cycle to the event.

Here’s what we know so far…

Where can I park at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series?

Organisers have asked people attending the event to car share “to ease traffic”.

Park and ride will operate from Blar Mhor for visitors from the south. The site will be well-signposted.

Bus services from Blar Mhor will operate from 7.30am on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday May 5.

From the north and east,  park and ride services from Glen Spean Brewery will be in place from 8am Saturday 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Both locations will have bus services running approximately every 50 minutes.

There will be no parking available at the Rural Complex other than for event teams and officials.

This means that no vehicles, other than those with an official pass, will be allowed to turn off onto the access road.

There is no parking available for the public at Nevis Range or the nearby Auction Mart. Any cars found to be parked illegally will be removed.

Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup 2023. Image: Kim Ferguson/ DC Thomson.

The West End Car Park in Fort William will be closed for the Scottish Six Days Trial event from May 2 -12.

Lay-bys will be closed between Spean Bridge and Fort William– any cars illegally parked will be removed.

Shuttle bus service

A shuttle bus service will also be in operation for those in Fort William.

This shuttle bus service will run on Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday May 5.

Services will start from the Middle Car Park in Fort William, this is not a park and ride service.

Temporary speed limits

A 30mph speed limit will be in place between Fort William and Spean Bridge.

Police will control the A82 / Nevis Range access road junction to ensure traffic is kept moving.

There will be a system in place to reduce impact on businesses at the Rural Complex and the quarry.

Blue badge drivers and passengers

As the only services from Blar Mhor Park and Ride and the shuttle service from Middle Car Park offer a limited accessible bus service.

Blue badge drivers or passengers are asked to book a space in advance by contacting worldcup@nevisrange.co.uk.

Assistance dogs are permitted on venue.

Cycle to the event

From Fort William, the cycle route is approximately four miles and uses a path alongside the A82 that is fully signposted.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is being held in Fort William.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Fort William this weekend. Image: Kim Fergusson/ DC Thomson.

Free cycle parking is available in the Bike Park to the west of the venue, with space for around 800 bikes.

This will be controlled by event staff and will operate a rider identification system but please bring a suitable bike lock.

Can I buy food at the Nevis Range event?

Organisers say that there is something including delicious vegan options for spectators to enjoy on-site.

Everything from bubble waffles, to Sicilian street food, Scottish loaded fries, quality mac n’ cheese, traditional French crepes, contemporary Neapolitan pizza and many more.

Are dogs allowed?

Organisers don’t recommend bringing dogs to the event as it’s extremely noisy and crowded, but if you choose to, they must be always kept on a lead and under control.

Where do I get tickets?

While advance ticket booking is advised as the most sought-after tickets sell out fast tickets, some tickets, or re-sell tickets may be available on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series website.

