A9 driver reported after two-vehicle crash near Evanton

A motorist has been reported for road traffic offences following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Evanton.

The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at the junction with the B817 Balconie Street at around 9am this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Paramedics at the scene checked over one woman.

Driver reported

Meanwhile, one driver has been reported for road traffic offences.

The A9 was blocked for a short time as officers cleared the scene.

The road has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at the junction with the B817 near Evanton around 9.05am on Friday, 3 May, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was checked over at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

“One driver has been reported for a road traffic offence.”