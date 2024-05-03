A9 blocked following crash north of Aviemore

The A9 is partially blocked following a crash north of Aviemore.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road shortly after 3pm today.

Emergency services have been called to the scene at the A95 junction, north of Aviemore.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved and the severity of any injuries.

Motorists are reporting the A9 is partially blocked but passable.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Traffic Scotland added: “The A9 at Granish, near Aviemore, is currently restricted on the southbound offslip due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

