New podcast explores story of convicted Inverness rapist Kim Avis

The story of convicted serial rapist Kim Avis is being explored in a new podcast series.

Dead Man Running takes a deeper dive into the crimes of the former Inverness busker.

Disclosure journalist Myles Bonnar shared Avis’s story in a documentary of the same name which first aired on the BBC on March 27.

Announcing the new podcast, he wrote: “The documentary was only the beginning. The brand new Dead Man Running podcast delves deeper into the Kim Avis case and is out now.

“New episodes every Friday. Subscribe so you don’t miss them.”

In 2021, Avis was jailed for 15 years after being convicted of 14 sexual offences.

A number of women came forward to share complaints during a police investigation which led to him appearing in court charged with multiples rapes and sexual assaults.

However, Avis fled to California when he was released on bail – and faked his own death in his bid to escape justice.

New BBC podcast about Kim Avis

The first episode of the podcast – titled “Missing” – introduces listeners to the “local celebrity” and street trader from Inverness.

It opens with a phone call to the emergency services from Avis’s son, Reuben, reporting him missing in 2019.

He tells the police in the US that his father went into the water at Monastery Beach in Carmel, California.

Journalist Myles then takes us back in time to explain how he became such a significant figure in the Highland capital.

He became well-known in Inverness for his charity fundraising and regular appearances in the local press.

The Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook speaks in the first episode about one of his past encounters with Avis when he embarked on a charity swim across Loch Ness.

Revealing interviews

More interviews with people who knew Avis personally are expected to feature in the upcoming episodes.

His former partner Jade Skea also shared the details of her controlling and abusive relationship with Avis in the TV documentary.

She was 18 and he was in his 40s when he isolated her from her family and moved her into his static caravan outside Inverness.

Jade shares how she was subjected to physical violence and abuse at his hands over many years.

On the other side of the world, a woman called Angie foiled Avis’s plans to evade the US police.

Her tip-offs to authorities led to his arrest and extradition – and eventually his sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The podcast Dead Man Running is available on BBC Sounds. New episodes will be released every Friday.