New podcast explores story of convicted Inverness rapist Kim Avis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New podcast explores story of convicted Inverness rapist Kim Avis

The first episode features an interview with P&J photographer, Sandy McCook, who recounts one of his past encounters with Avis.

By Ellie Milne
Kim Avis
The new BBC podcast - Dead Man Running - will tell the story of former Inverness busker and convicted rapist Kim Avis.

The story of convicted serial rapist Kim Avis is being explored in a new podcast series.

Dead Man Running takes a deeper dive into the crimes of the former Inverness busker.

Disclosure journalist Myles Bonnar shared Avis’s story in a documentary of the same name which first aired on the BBC on March 27.

Announcing the new podcast, he wrote: “The documentary was only the beginning. The brand new Dead Man Running podcast delves deeper into the Kim Avis case and is out now.

“New episodes every Friday. Subscribe so you don’t miss them.”

Dead Man Running graphic
New episodes of the podcast will be released every Friday. Image: BBC.

In 2021, Avis was jailed for 15 years after being convicted of 14 sexual offences.

A number of women came forward to share complaints during a police investigation which led to him appearing in court charged with multiples rapes and sexual assaults.

However, Avis fled to California when he was released on bail – and faked his own death in his bid to escape justice.

New BBC podcast about Kim Avis

The first episode of the podcast – titled “Missing” – introduces listeners to the “local celebrity” and street trader from Inverness.

It opens with a phone call to the emergency services from Avis’s son, Reuben, reporting him missing in 2019.

He tells the police in the US that his father went into the water at Monastery Beach in Carmel, California.

A copy of Kim Avis's market trader licence
A copy of Kim Avis’s market trader licence. Image: Monterey Sheriff’s Office.

Journalist Myles then takes us back in time to explain how he became such a significant figure in the Highland capital.

He became well-known in Inverness for his charity fundraising and regular appearances in the local press.

The Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook speaks in the first episode about one of his past encounters with Avis when he embarked on a charity swim across Loch Ness.

Revealing interviews

More interviews with people who knew Avis personally are expected to feature in the upcoming episodes.

His former partner Jade Skea also shared the details of her controlling and abusive relationship with Avis in the TV documentary.

She was 18 and he was in his 40s when he isolated her from her family and moved her into his static caravan outside Inverness.

Angie in BBC documentary about Kim Avis
‘Angie’ helped secure Kim Avis’s arrest in Colorado. Image BBC.

Jade shares how she was subjected to physical violence and abuse at his hands over many years.

On the other side of the world, a woman called Angie foiled Avis’s plans to evade the US police.

Her tip-offs to authorities led to his arrest and extradition – and eventually his sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The podcast Dead Man Running is available on BBC Sounds. New episodes will be released every Friday.

More from Highlands & Islands

Former Manse with its own waterfall up for sale.
Former manse near Loch Ness with 'panoramic mountain views' and own waterfall on sale…
Flood alert for entire north-east as heavy rain forecast
Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Man, 27, charged after Ross County player subjected to alleged racial abuse
Phil Uriarte and his family in the Neurolab room in Raigmore
'Through these dark times, we are at his side': Family and community rally round…
Kingussie Co-op as seen on Google Maps
Police searching for two youths after four-figure sum of cash stolen from Kingussie Co-op
The A9/A95 junction near Garnish. Image: Google Maps.
Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on the A9 north of Aviemore
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
A9 driver reported after two-vehicle crash near Evanton
Alison Gordon (centre, in purple) with her colleagues at her recent retirement send-off. Image: MairiAnna Birse
Foster carers and families turn out to say thanks to retiring adoption service boss…
Major wildfire near Oban, as fire services issues extreme risk of wildfire warning
'Extreme danger' of wildfire warning issued for north-west of Scotland
Wick Sheriff Court
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off