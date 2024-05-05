Man, 27, charged after Ross County player subjected to alleged racial abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 27, charged after Ross County player subjected to alleged racial abuse

The incident took place at Victoria Park on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Yan Dhanda was subjected to alleged racial abuse. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)
A man has been charged for allegedly subjecting Ross Country FC player Yan Dhanda to racial abuse.

The incident took place in the 30th minute of the match against Hibernian at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Dingwall-based club confirmed they had worked with police on the day to identify a male suspect who was then detained.

Now, a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

Police confirmed a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a player being racially abused during the Ross Country v Hibs match at Victoria Park in Dingwall on Saturday, May 4.

“He will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

The Global Energy Stadium, where the alleged incident took place. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Police investigate racial abuse at Ross County match

Midfielder Dhanda was seen talking to referee Don Robertson about the alleged incident during the first half before fourth official Greg Soutar was alerted.

The club shared a statement online after the match on Saturday. It said: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan.

“Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

“There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

