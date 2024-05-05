Man, 27, charged after Ross County player subjected to alleged racial abuse

A man has been charged for allegedly subjecting Ross Country FC player Yan Dhanda to racial abuse.

The incident took place in the 30th minute of the match against Hibernian at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Dingwall-based club confirmed they had worked with police on the day to identify a male suspect who was then detained.

Now, a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

Police confirmed a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of a player being racially abused during the Ross Country v Hibs match at Victoria Park in Dingwall on Saturday, May 4.

“He will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

Police investigate racial abuse at Ross County match

Midfielder Dhanda was seen talking to referee Don Robertson about the alleged incident during the first half before fourth official Greg Soutar was alerted.

The club shared a statement online after the match on Saturday. It said: “In the 30th minute of today’s match, Yan Dhanda was subject to alleged racial abuse from a Hibernian fan.

“Ross County FC and Hibernian have worked with Police Scotland to identify the male suspect, who has now been detained.

“There is no place for this in our game or society as a whole.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”