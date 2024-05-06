Part of A9 closed after ‘serious’ two vehicle collision in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Part of A9 closed after ‘serious’ two vehicle collision in Highlands

Police Scotland said restrictions set to be in place for an "indefinite period of time".

By Chris Cromar
Slochd junction.
The incident happened at the Slochd junction tonight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The A9 northbound at the Slochd junction has been close after a “serious road accident” involving two vehicles took place tonight.

Six fire engines – from Aviemore, Carrbridge and Inverness – were sent to the scene after the collision took place at around 9.35pm near Tomatin.

Officers from Police Scotland are at the incident on the Inverness to Perth route, with the force saying that they are “currently dealing with a serious road accident on the A9 at the Slochd junction.”

A9 Slochd junction crash.
The incident happened near Tomatin. Image: Traffic Scotland.

As well as the northbound carriageway being completely closed, one lane of the southbound carriageway is also shut, with operator BEAR NW Trunk Roads also in attendance.

The public have been advised by police to avoid the area and seek an alternative route, with restrictions set to be in place for an “indefinite period of time”.

‘Quite a serious incident’

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they attended “quite a serious incident- ” around 17 miles to the south of Inverness – after being alerted to it at 9.37pm this evening.

Firefighters left the scene at 10.22pm.

More from Highlands & Islands

The vehicle clocked a speed of 142mph. Image: Steven Gourlay Photography Ltd
Porsche driver clocked doing 142mph on NC500
Influencer Paul Arnott has been clearing rubbish from Ben Nevis' shelter for nearly a week. Image: Downtherapids/@highlandguides/X
'Rotten food and bodily fluid in bottles' - Adventurer clears disgusting Ben Nevis shelter
Tom Stoltman is the world's strongest man. Image: stoltmanbrothers Instagram
'King of the World': Tom Stoltman lifts Strongest Man title for third time
Kylesku Bridge in north-west Scotland is just one lasting example of the power and success of Highland Regional Council. Image: Cain images/Shutterstock
Peter Peacock: 50 years after powerful Highland Regional Council, give the region its distinct…
Peter Peacock says the 50th anniversary of Highland Regional Council is a time to reflect
'It's far too big': 50 years on, is it time for Highland Council to…
Johnstons of Elgin.
5 prestigious King's Awards for north and north-east firms
Packets of cocaine confiscated by the NCA. Image: NCA.
Oban man charged along with three others after £40m drugs bust
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Kim Avis
New podcast explores story of convicted Inverness rapist Kim Avis
Former Manse with its own waterfall up for sale.
Former manse near Loch Ness with 'panoramic mountain views' and own waterfall on sale…