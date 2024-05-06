Part of A9 closed after ‘serious’ two vehicle collision in Highlands

The A9 northbound at the Slochd junction has been close after a “serious road accident” involving two vehicles took place tonight.

Six fire engines – from Aviemore, Carrbridge and Inverness – were sent to the scene after the collision took place at around 9.35pm near Tomatin.

Officers from Police Scotland are at the incident on the Inverness to Perth route, with the force saying that they are “currently dealing with a serious road accident on the A9 at the Slochd junction.”

As well as the northbound carriageway being completely closed, one lane of the southbound carriageway is also shut, with operator BEAR NW Trunk Roads also in attendance.

The public have been advised by police to avoid the area and seek an alternative route, with restrictions set to be in place for an “indefinite period of time”.

‘Quite a serious incident’

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they attended “quite a serious incident- ” around 17 miles to the south of Inverness – after being alerted to it at 9.37pm this evening.

Firefighters left the scene at 10.22pm.