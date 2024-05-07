Woman, 42, dies in crash on A9 at Slochd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Woman, 42, dies in crash on A9 at Slochd

Car and van involved in collision on the Highland road.

By Louise Glen
The A9 at Slochd was closed for seven hours. Image: Sandy McCook.
A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the A9 in the Highlands last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident on the Inverness to Perth road at Slochd at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow for police investigations to take place.

Police confirmed that a woman, who was driving a white Kia Rio died in the collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information to the serious crash.

Van involved in A9 crash

The male driver and passenger of a white Iveco Daily van were uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place. It fully reopened around 4.45am.

Further inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or motorists who may have dashcam footage from nearby on the A9 around the time of the crash, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”

The fire and ambulance services were in attendance at the scene.

