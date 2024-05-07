Woman, 42, dies in crash on A9 at Slochd

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the A9 in the Highlands last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident on the Inverness to Perth road at Slochd at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow for police investigations to take place.

Police confirmed that a woman, who was driving a white Kia Rio died in the collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information to the serious crash.

Van involved in A9 crash

The male driver and passenger of a white Iveco Daily van were uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place. It fully reopened around 4.45am.

Further inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or motorists who may have dashcam footage from nearby on the A9 around the time of the crash, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”

The fire and ambulance services were in attendance at the scene.