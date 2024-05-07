Highland road closed after ‘serious accident’ near Applecross

A rural Highland road is closed following a ‘serious accident’ near Applecross.

The incident happened on Applecross Pass, close to Bealach an Ba viewpoint shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

The road is currently closed between Applecross and Tornapress as emergency services respond.

It is understood both police and paramedics are in attendance.

The nature of the situation and the severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

