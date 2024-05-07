‘10 eggs for breakfast and burger and chips before the gym’: A day in the life of the World’s Strongest Man

When Tom Stoltman narrowly missed out on being crowned the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ last year, he was determined this year would be different.

The Press and Journal spoke to Tom – nicknamed ‘The Albatross’ – just after he landed at Heathrow Airport this afternoon as he makes his way home to Invergordon.

On Sunday, he claimed the title for the third time in four years following an incredible display which he put down to hard work, discipline and sacrifice.

The strongman told us that winning this year’s competition in South California felt “very special” indeed.

“All three victories have been very special but after losing the title last year, this feels a little bit sweeter,” said the 29-year-old.

“There was nothing stopping me this year from winning it.”

He added: ““I’m very tired, and just want to go home to see my friends and family and celebrate.”

A day in the life of Tom Stoltman

Tom said he changed his training routine and diet last year to get his crown back.

He explained: “I usually wake up around 8am. My first breakfast is 10 eggs, some toast and a bowl of porridge and a bowl of fruit to start the day.

“I then go down to my office and do whatever work I need to do like social media stuff.

“At 12pm, I go back home and have 300g of protein – either steak or chicken – with 250g of rice and some veg.

“At 3pm before going to the gym, I have a burger and chips – my favourite meal of the day.”

The Highlander then spends three hours at the gym, followed by an hour inside a hyperbaric chamber and hot and cold recovery.

He then eats another 300g of meat before going to bed.

He added: “I do this Monday to Friday and weekends I tend to have a more balanced diet.”

Tom’s wife Sinead is his ‘biggest support’

Tom explained that he has to make sacrifices such as not seeing his family or friends, and that his wife Sinead does the same.

They met at the Belladrum festival when they were both 18.

He said: “She comes around the world with me and helps me out and has been with me since my first competition.

“She’s my biggest support, my chef, my soulmate, my best friend.”

Sinead was the first person to hug Tom seconds after he certified his victory after lifting the last weight at the Atlas Stones event on Sunday.

“Sharing the first moment of winning the trophy with Sinead was very special,” Tom said.

Tom turns autism into his “superpower”

Tom started lifting weights at the age of 16 after brother Luke introduced him to the sport.

He said that training to become a strongman changed his life as it helped him battle his autism.

He said: “Before I would lock myself in my room and I wouldn’t socialise, but the gym has changed my life and my mentality – it helped me meet people and open myself up.

“I say autism is my superpower because it’s part of me and I’m the strongest man in the world.

“Some people call it a disability, but I call it a superpower.”

Regarding his brother Luke, he describes him as “a very special guy” and admitted he would not be where he is without him.

Tom’s impressive victory comes just three weeks after his brother Luke Stoltman lifted the Europe Strongest Man title.

He said: “The most important thing I’ve learnt from him is to focus on myself and never have self-doubt – he’s very supportive.

“We push each other and when we are together, we are very powerful.”

Tom has now three world titles, but he hopes there will be many more to come

He said: “I want to keep doing this for as long as I can, I feel good and as long as I am healthy, I want to do it for the rest of my life.”