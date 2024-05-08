‘He was our brother’: Pine Marten Bar ‘family’ in heartfelt tribute to Rodrigo Falcon

The grieving “work family” of Rodrigo Falcon have paid tribute to Rodrigo Falcon as they await formal confirmation of his death.

A post on social media signed by Scotty, Katie and the whole Pine Marten Bar family made an emotional plea, asking for space to come to terms with the dreadful news about their colleague, and friend.

The update comes as the group wait until their “brother” is formally identified by police and family.

Mr Falcon went missing in the early hours of December 11 2022, after a night out at a club in Aviemore.

The popular hospitality worker worked with the Pine Marten Bar, and the alarm was raised when he did not turn up for work on December 11.

Rodrigo Falcon was a “brother” to the Pine Marten team

The team at The Pine Marten Bar asked people not to mention their dearest friend, until it is confirmed that the body found south of Aviemore on April 26, was in fact their friend.

Police have said they found the body, and have informed the family of Rodrigo Falcon.

It is unclear if Mr Falcon’s body has been officially identified.

Mr Falcon was last seen in the Aviemore area in the early hours of 11 December 2022.

Various appeals to locate the 34-year-old bar worker, originally from Argentina, were launched – not least by his former colleagues who regularly search for their friend in the local area.

In a post, writing to its 13,000 followers, the team said: “To start we would like to thank the so many of you that have reached out.

“For your kind words, well wishes, love and support in what has obviously been a very difficult time.”

The post continued: “As many of you will have heard through mass media, a body was found south of Aviemore on Friday the 26th of April.

“It is highly likely that it is the body of our dear friend Rod. As we await confirmation from the police, we have to try to carry on while processing our grief and sadness.”

The post made a plea for some space. It read: “So in this difficult time we please ask you not to bring it up. please please please just try not to mention it, because nobody wants a crying barman serving your pints, nobody wants the kitchen, sobbing as they make your meals.

Losing the best friend

“We will continue to update you as we find out what happened to our dear friend.

“Thank you for your help and support in this difficult time.”

The Pine Marten shared new photographs of their friend.

Scotty, Katie and Rodrigo’s whole PMB family continued: “Our thoughts go out to Rod’s family back home in Argentina and his friends from all around the world.

“Words can’t describe the pain we feel from losing the best friend that we could ever hope for as I’m sure you all know he was much more than just someone who worked with us at the pub.

“He was our brother.”

We have asked police for an update.