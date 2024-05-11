‘Anti-climax’ end to West Highland Way’: Should the 96-mile route have more at the finish line?

Walkers on the West Highland Way have been left “totally underwhelmed” as they end their 96-mile walk from Milngavie, near Glasgow to Fort William.

With no reception centre, or town ambassadors for hikers – a metal line on the ground at the end of the high street is a signal the walk has come to an end.

Forced to make their own celebration on the completion of the trail – one group told us nothing was keeping them in Fort William, and they were meeting fellow hikers in Edinburgh instead.

Now, there is a call to improve the “welcome” that would see walkers on the route given a bit of “razzmatazz” when they hit the final furlong.

“You walk all this way, and you arrive in Fort William and there is nothing that really signifies what a tremendous effort people have made,” said Highland Cinema owner Angus MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald, who is also a town councillor, said he was surprised that there was not more to welcome the huge numbers of people who complete the walk each week.

‘Terrible end to a walk that has mainly been off-road’

He has even tried to entice Outlander fans into the discussion by suggesting that an ancient arch from the original Fort, of which the town is named, is transported from a local graveyard to the town centre.

The Fort was pivotal in a dramatic scene in the hit Starz show, attracting Outlander fans to the West Highland town.

However, his idea has since been ruled out.

We asked walkers on the route what they thought.

Nick McCullock, a social media influencer who runs his own YouTube channel on walking routes, told The Press and Journal that his “superb walk” finished on a low.

The Nick Living Life walker, who has become an expert on the Camino de Santiago walk that finishes in Santiago in the north of Spain, said Fort William was “totally underwhelming”.

The Litchfield born former Screwfix regional manager said: “It is a terrible end to a walk that has mainly been off-road.

“You have to walk beside a really busy road to get to the end of the walk, and it really just does not fit with the walk itself.

“It really should be off the main road. Perhaps it should end at the top of Glen Nevis.”

The walking path, until 2010, ended at the former woollen mill near to the Glen Nevis roundabout.

In fact, the bench and and sign to signifying the end of the original walk are still in place.

The extra mile along Fort William High Street was added to bring people through the town’s main shopping route.

Nick added: “In parts of Europe there is a welcome centre and various hubs that record who is taking part in the walk.

‘There is nothing to keep us in Fort William tonight’

“There is none of that here, and the huge numbers of people on the walk probably merits much more of an ending.”

Sophia Wiesen, from Germany, said: “The end of the walk is a bit dull. I thought there would have at least been someplace to go to say goodbye to other walkers.”

The 27-year-old university student continued: “There is nothing to keep us in Fort William tonight, which is a real shame.”

“When you get to the end, it feels like an anti-climax. Many of the people you have spent time with over the last few days will finish at a different time, and there is really no place to connect with them again.

The 47-year-old accountant said: “Something more could be done for people – this is the walk of a lifetime for many.”

However, Michal Voskar, 32, and partner Tereza Vesla said that after doing walks in the wilds of Kirkestan, Slovakia, Albania and Macedonia, The West Highland Way was practically “urban”.

Michal said: “I think the ending of the walk is fine.”

The couple, like the many dozens of people who were finishing the walk had opted not to stay in Fort William at the end of the walk, instead they were heading back to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

West Highland Way popularity

The West Highland Way is one of the UK’s most popular walking routes, with the majority of walkers coming from North America to complete their pilgrimage in the Lochaber town.

In 2023 47,576 people were recorded as walking the route, a year-on-year rise since the pandemic.

Taking seven days to walk the route, the average walker spent at least £258 in the area.

Much more for those choosing to stay in hotels and bunkhouses on the walk.

A new report by Highland Council says the biggest majority of walkers are between 18-34.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Fort William town centre does have the popular bench with the walker statue (just beside Wetherspoons) that people gather to congratulate and take pictures.

“Local businesses also sell merchandise and certificates to mark both the West Highland Way and Ben Nevis.

“This encourages footfall to the high street.”

A stamp is available for walkers inside The Granite House – around 250ft from the end of the trail.