A9 northbound closed following one-vehicle crash near Etteridge

The A9 northbound has been brought to a standstill following a crash near Etteridge.

The incident, involving one vehicle, occurred on the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road on the northbound lane.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were tasked to the scene.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the northbound lane is closed to all traffic between Newtonmore and Dalwhinnie.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Highland firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the crash at around 6.17pm.

Three appliances from Kingussie, Newtonmore and Pitlochry were dispatched to the scene.

Crews have since left the scene with the last appliance departing at around 7.15pm.

This is an ongoing incident.

