Hillwalker dies in fall on Highland mountain

The man was walking on 2812 feet high Beinn a' Chrulaiste near Glen Coe when tragedy struck.

By Mike Merritt
Beinn a' Chrulaiste
The hillwalker was climbing Beinn a' Chrulaiste when he fell to his death. Image: Shutterstock.

A 74-year-old hillwalker has fallen to his death in the Highlands.

The man was walking on 2812 feet high Beinn a’ Chrulaiste, a mountain to the north east of Glen Coe.

The alarm was raised after he failed to return from his walk earlier on Saturday.

Fourteen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called out around 7.30pm and found his body an hour later, about half way up the peak.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for an overdue hillwalker in the Glencoe area around 7.15pm on Saturday, May 11.

“The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team carried out a search and the body of the 74-year-old man was found on Beinn a’ Chrulaiste.

“His body has been recovered and his of kin are aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

