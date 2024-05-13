Tragedy as woman dies at Skye Live Festival

A woman has died at Skye Live Festival.

She passed away on Saturday May 11 at the sold-out Portree event.

It’s unknown how she died, but police aren’t treating her death as suspicious.

A report has been made to the procurator fiscal.

‘Not thought to be any suspicious circumstances’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Saturday, 11 May, we were called to a report of a woman unwell at an event in Portree.

“Police and ambulance attended however the woman was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries continue however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

Tide Lines, Skerryvore and Niteworks played at the popular music festival, held annually at an area called The Lump near the town centre.

Skye Live Festival has been approached for comment.

