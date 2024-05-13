James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps down

James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo spent a ‘blissful’ weekend in the Highlands days after the BrewDog boss stepped down.

The couple hired an “18-seater Transit” for their families to tour the area – including seven children and Georgia’s beloved dog, Monty.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia shared a glimpse of their weekend on Instagram, including a scenic video of her paddleboarding in sunny Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

She wrote: “My weekend wasn’t this blissful the whole time, I tactically put music over this to drown out the commentary!

“We had 7 children with us (mine and James’s families combined), which was so special. The biggest shock of the weekend was the sea legs on Monty.

“We pulled up in our 18-seater transit, expertly driven by James throughout the Highlands this weekend (I now want to trade the car in and get one, we have never laughed so much).”

She also joked that her dog Monty’s “newfound Scottish residency has certainly rubbed off on him.”, adding: “We watched him jump aboard random paddle boards and kayaks, half the time with our family, but the other half being with people who he didn’t know.

“We tried again and again to pull him back but he insisted on 4 hours of sailing around the harbour.

“He fell in twice by accident and just climbed back on board. I’ve never been more shocked.

“So, the Montdog has found a true passion and hobby! He must be at sea!”

James Watt steps down from BrewDog to spend more time with family

The couple’s getaway comes as James Watt announced he was stepping down from BrewDog after 17 years at the helm.

The Ellon business tycoon, 41, said he was planning on “spending more time with family and loved ones” and was looking forward to “some time off for travelling and adventures”.

Georgia, 29, previously shared how “proud” she was of her boyfriend for “building one of the best brands in the world.”

Adding: “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been.

“I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next. Love you forever. xx

“P.S. Does this mean I can book a holiday?”