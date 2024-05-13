James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo escape to Highlands days after BrewDog boss steps down

The couple toured the Highlands and also spent time in Gardenstown with their families.

By Shanay Taylor
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo spent time in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire after he stepped down from BrewDog. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo spent time in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire after he stepped down from BrewDog. Image: James Watt/ Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram

James Watt and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo spent a ‘blissful’ weekend in the Highlands days after the BrewDog boss stepped down.

The couple hired an “18-seater Transit” for their families to tour the area – including seven children and Georgia’s beloved dog, Monty.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia shared a glimpse of their weekend on Instagram, including a scenic video of her paddleboarding in sunny Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo. Image: James Watt/Instagram.
Georgia with James at BrewDog Tap in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

She wrote: “My weekend wasn’t this blissful the whole time, I tactically put music over this to drown out the commentary!

“We had 7 children with us (mine and James’s families combined), which was so special. The biggest shock of the weekend was the sea legs on Monty.

“We pulled up in our 18-seater transit, expertly driven by James throughout the Highlands this weekend (I now want to trade the car in and get one, we have never laughed so much).”

The couple spent the weekend in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

She also joked that her dog Monty’s “newfound Scottish residency has certainly rubbed off on him.”, adding: “We watched him jump aboard random paddle boards and kayaks, half the time with our family, but the other half being with people who he didn’t know.

“We tried again and again to pull him back but he insisted on 4 hours of sailing around the harbour.

“He fell in twice by accident and just climbed back on board. I’ve never been more shocked.

“So, the Montdog has found a true passion and hobby! He must be at sea!”

James Watt steps down from BrewDog to spend more time with family

The couple’s getaway comes as James Watt announced he was stepping down from BrewDog after 17 years at the helm.

The Ellon business tycoon, 41, said he was planning on “spending more time with family and loved ones” and was looking forward to “some time off for travelling and adventures”.

Georgia, 29, previously shared how “proud” she was of her boyfriend for “building one of the best brands in the world.”

Adding: “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been.

“I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next. Love you forever. xx

“P.S. Does this mean I can book a holiday?”

