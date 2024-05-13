Skye teacher nearly died during hour-long wait for ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye teacher nearly died during hour-long wait for ambulance

Eilidh Beaton used five Epi-pens in a bid to stay alive as she broke out in hives, her throat closed over and she dosed in and out of consciousness on Saturday night.

Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson. Image: Supplied by Eilidh Beaton
By Louise Glen

A Skye teacher nearly died while waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance after going into anaphylactic shock.

Eilidh Beaton, 27, used five Epi-pens in a bid to stay alive as she broke out in hives, her throat closed over and she drifted in and out of consciousness on Saturday night.

All local ambulances were already attending incidents, including the tragic death of a woman at Skye Live Festival.

Eilidh told The Press and Journal: “At one point I thought if I don’t get oxygen I will not be here tomorrow.”

Eilidh Beaton, Michael Matheson and friends at Skye Live Festival before Eilidh became unwell. Image: Supplied by Eilidh Beaton

Primary school teacher Eilidh had stopped at pub An Talla Mòr 1820 with her partner Michael Matheson, 24, on the way home from the festival.

She suddenly felt unwell and realised she must have somehow come into contact with an allergen.

Eilidh said: “I knew that I needed medical help as soon as possible.

“I started to shake uncontrollably and felt as though my throat was closing over.

“I used my epi-pen and Michael went to phone 999.

“My body started to be covered in hives and I could not breathe.

“I asked my friends to get me to the hospital – but I was too unwell to be taken there in anything other than an ambulance.

“I was coming in and out of consciousness. My airways were shutting down.”

‘We were a stone’s throw from the closed Portree Hospital – but it was locked up’

Highland Council worker Michael explained: “Shortly before midnight, Eilidh felt sick and spewed and she realised she was having an allergic reaction to something.”

“I phoned 999 and eventually got through. I was told that Portree ambulance was away on a call.

“The Portree ambulance was called to the south of the island to deal with an emergency, and the ambulance based in Broadford was taking a patient to Raigmore.

“There were two category one emergencies within five minutes of each other.

“We were a stone’s throw away from the closed Portree Hospital – but it was locked up.”

Portree Community Hospital is minutes from where the festival was held, at Am Meall, known locally as The Lump.

It provides urgent care by appointment only between 8:30am and 7:30pm.

However, locals, including Eilidh and Michael, have been campaigning for a round-the-clock emergency service which is hampered due to a lack of ambulances on the island.

There are only two in operation, with one based at Portree and the other at Broadford Hospital, which is roughly 40 minutes away.

They are also aided by a Rapid Response Unit.

Desperate plea for oxygen mask as Eilidh struggled to breathe

When Michael phoned, all three vehicles were dealing with emergencies, with only the ambulance assisting the woman who sadly died in the Portree area.

While waiting on an ambulance, Eilidh was assisted by passing Coastguard and an advanced medical practitioner.

The Coastguard crew had oxygen but needed a mask to deliver it to Eilidh.

However, when Michael went to Portree to get one, he was ignored – despite throwing stones at the windows in a desperate bid to get the attention of anyone in the building.

Eventually, he was given an oxygen mask by staff after Michael phoned 999 and the operator contacted the hospital on his behalf.

Michael continued: “The Coastguard were called to help but they didn’t have the correct equipment, so they paged Portree lifeboat to assist.

“The lifeboat man came to the pub and he had oxygen but no mask to help.

“At this point Eilidh was struggling to breathe very badly.

“The lifeboat man sent me to Portree Hospital where I was to get a face mask, he asked me to knock on the door.

“Maybe I was knocking too loudly – because no one answered.

“So I was throwing stones at the windows to try to get someone to help me.

“The lights were on, and I think hospital staff were in the building overnight.

Portree colourful houses in with a stormy grey sky
Portree, Skye where the incident took place. Image: Shutterstock.

“The 999 call handler phoned me back, and I explained what was happening. She said she would help get me a mask.

“She phoned the hospital to let me in.

“I eventually got the mask and ran back to the 1820 with it, and they got it onto Eilidh.

“She got the mask on and she semi-stabilised.

“She waited almost an hour for an ambulance, and even after it arrived they had to stabilise her again for 30 minutes, before driving the 40-minute journey to Broadford.

“It is a really scary thing when someone has an allergic reaction.”

Campaigners want the A7E in Portree to be open 24 hours. Pictured is a campaign banner as it makde its way through Portree.
Protesters during a Save Portree Hospital event in 2022. Image: Save Portree Hospital.

Eilidh has made a full recovery after spending the night in hospital.

However, both she and Michael feel let down by the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service and say their experience is an example of why a 24-hour accident and emergency unit is needed in Portree.

The couple were particularly surprised that no exception to Portree Hospital’s opening hours had been made due to the festival, which was sold out and attracts thousands of revellers each year.

A&E ‘should have been open’ for Skye Live Festival

Michael added: “This is one of the island’s biggest festivals, and probably the largest event of the year. The A&E should have been open.”

“It just makes the point that on one of the biggest weekends of the year for Skye, we were not able to get the medical care we needed because the hospital was closed.

“It just makes no sense.

Why were there no doctors on call in the hospital even? There was nothing – no help, and thankfully Eilidh is ok.

“But she could have died because there was no medical help at the hospital.

“It is a sorry state.”

He also praised staff at An Talla Mòr 1820, who closed to help Eilidh.

He said: “The pub staff and bouncers at the 1820 did a brilliant job.

“As soon as they understood what was happening they cleared the pub.

“All the staff helped and they could not help enough.”

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) responded to both incidents, with support from an off-duty ANP on-site and a doctor from The Broadford Hospital Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department attended.

“For one of the incidents, an oxygen mask was secured from Portree Hospital to support with the ongoing treatment.

“Due to patient confidentiality, it would be inappropriate for us to make further comment.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 23:56 hours on Saturday 11 May to attend an incident in Portree, Skye.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Broadford Hospital, Skye.”

Skye Live Festival has been approached for comment.

Conversation