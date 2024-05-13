Appeal to trace French hillwalker missing from Invergarry area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal to trace French hillwalker missing from Invergarry area

Concerns were raised for his welfare after he failed to return to his tent.

By Michelle Henderson
Francois Remodeau next to a black picture of an officer in uniform.
Francois Remodeau, a French national, has been reported missing from the Invergarry area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

A search is underway in the Invergarry area to trace a missing hillwalker.

Francois Remodeau, a French national, was last seen at around 8pm on Sunday.

Concerns were raised for his welfare after he failed to return to his tent, which was pitched on a campsite in the Faichem Road area.

This evening, police are appealing for information as they work to locate his whereabouts.

Officers confirmed Mr Remodeau’s movements are unclear, however, it is thought he may have sought shelter in a hillside bothy or been heading for nearby Fort Augustus.

In a statement, Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Concerns are growing for Francois and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We do not know which direction Francois took but he may have sought shelter in a bothy or been heading in the direction of Fort Augustus.”

Coastguard teams assist with search efforts

This evening, rescue teams are combing the Invergarry area in search of the missing walker.

Coastguard teams from Fort William, Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness are assisting with the police-led search.

Aged mid-60’s, Mr Remodeau – who speaks very good English – is described as being of medium build with a receding grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark outdoor clothing. Its thought he may be carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2473 of Monday, May 13.

