Appeal to trace French hillwalker missing from Invergarry area

A search is underway in the Invergarry area to trace a missing hillwalker.

Francois Remodeau, a French national, was last seen at around 8pm on Sunday.

Concerns were raised for his welfare after he failed to return to his tent, which was pitched on a campsite in the Faichem Road area.

This evening, police are appealing for information as they work to locate his whereabouts.

Officers confirmed Mr Remodeau’s movements are unclear, however, it is thought he may have sought shelter in a hillside bothy or been heading for nearby Fort Augustus.

In a statement, Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Concerns are growing for Francois and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We do not know which direction Francois took but he may have sought shelter in a bothy or been heading in the direction of Fort Augustus.”

Coastguard teams assist with search efforts

This evening, rescue teams are combing the Invergarry area in search of the missing walker.

Coastguard teams from Fort William, Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness are assisting with the police-led search.

Aged mid-60’s, Mr Remodeau – who speaks very good English – is described as being of medium build with a receding grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark outdoor clothing. Its thought he may be carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2473 of Monday, May 13.