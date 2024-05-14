Pensioner fell to death in Glen Coe after making one final phonecall to family

A grandad who died after falling from a ridge in Glen Coe – had phoned his family only moments before he died.

Experienced Munro bagger, 74-year-old Freddie Rae was found on Beinn a’ Chrulaiste after he failed to return from his hill walk last Saturday May 11.

Veteran walker Mr Rae, from Wishaw in Motherwell, had come to the Highlands to “make the most of the weather”.

The climber had been all the way to the peak of the mountain, but on the way down the hillside, he fell to his death.

Devastated son Peter Rae, 39, told The Daily Record his dad made his last phone call to his brother to say he had reached the top and was in great spirits.

Freddie Rae ‘died doing what he loved’

Peter said that last call was around 3.30pm: “Dad died doing what he loved.”

He told The Press and Journal: “He was banging out mountains in the end.”

“He got to the top of the mountain at 3.30pm on Saturday and he phoned my brother to say he had made it.

“He told him about the super views and what a great day it was to climb it. He was so happy.”

Peter led the tributes to Freddie, he said since he took up hillwalking at the grand age of 70, he had bagged 200 Munros.

He said: “Dad was a positive man, an inspiration to all us.

“It wasn’t the outcome we all wanted, but thanks to Glencoe Mountain Rescue, we were able to find my dad and bring him home.

“The whole family is indebted to them. I don’t think they get enough respect for what they do. They are putting their lives at risk as well.”

Mr Rae’s family plan to do fundraising to say thanks to Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in the future.

Glencoe team called out

Fourteen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called out around 7.30pm and found his body an hour later, about halfway up the peak.

A Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: “Our condolences to the man’s friends and family.

“You are in our thoughts at this time.”

Police said in an earlier statement, they said: “We were made aware of concern for an overdue hillwalker in the Glencoe area around 7.15pm on Saturday, May 11.

“The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team carried out a search and the body of the 74-year-old man was found on Beinn a’ Chrulaiste.

“His body has been recovered and his of kin are aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”