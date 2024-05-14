Pensioner fell to death in Glen Coe after making one final phonecall to family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner fell to death in Glen Coe after making one final phonecall to family

The man has been named as 74-year-old Freddie Rae.

By Louise Glen
Peter Rae with his dad Peter out in the mountains.
Peter Rae, front, with his dad Freddie Rae, who has passed away in Glen Coe. Image: Peter Rae.

A grandad who died after falling from a ridge in Glen Coe – had phoned his family only moments before he died.

Experienced Munro bagger, 74-year-old Freddie Rae was found on Beinn a’ Chrulaiste after he failed to return from his hill walk last Saturday May 11.

Veteran walker Mr Rae, from Wishaw in Motherwell, had come to the Highlands to “make the most of the weather”.

The climber had been all the way to the peak of the mountain, but on the way down the hillside, he fell to his death.

Devastated son Peter Rae, 39, told The Daily Record his dad made his last phone call to his brother to say he had reached the top and was in great spirits.

Freddie Rae ‘died doing what he loved’

Peter said that last call was around 3.30pm: “Dad died doing what he loved.”

He told The Press and Journal: “He was banging out mountains in the end.”

“He got to the top of the mountain at 3.30pm on Saturday and he phoned my brother to say he had made it.

“He told him about the super views and what a great day it was to climb it. He was so happy.”

Peter led the tributes to Freddie,  he said since he took up hillwalking at the grand age of 70, he had bagged 200 Munros.

He said: “Dad was a positive man, an inspiration to all us.

“It wasn’t the outcome we all wanted, but thanks to Glencoe Mountain Rescue, we were able to find my dad and bring him home.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Centre, Image: Supplied.<br />Picture by Sue Restan

“The whole family is indebted to them. I don’t think they get enough respect for what they do. They are putting their lives at risk as well.”

Mr Rae’s family plan to do fundraising to say thanks to Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in the future.

Glencoe team called out

Fourteen members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called out around 7.30pm and found his body an hour later, about halfway up the peak.

A Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: “Our condolences to the man’s friends and family.

“You are in our thoughts at this time.”

Police said in an earlier statement, they said: “We were made aware of concern for an overdue hillwalker in the Glencoe area around 7.15pm on Saturday, May 11.

“The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team carried out a search and the body of the 74-year-old man was found on Beinn a’ Chrulaiste.

“His body has been recovered and his of kin are aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

