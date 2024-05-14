Inside the ‘incredible’ Skye house in the running for Scotland’s Home of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inside the ‘incredible’ Skye house in the running for Scotland’s Home of the Year

Loch Bay, a dreamlike historic croft conversion with breathtaking views has been shortlisted for the final of the BBC series.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Loch Bay in Skye
Loch Bay in Skye is on the run for Scotland's home of the year: Image: BBC

A stunning Skye house has made it to the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Loch Bay, a historic croft house conversion surrounded by outstanding views, conquered the hearts of the judges of the BBC series last night.

Interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale were left speechless by the beauty of the Skye home.

The trio also visited a Finnish kit house in Fort William and a self-build home, also in Skye, as part of the Highland and Islands series.

However, Loch Bay was the clear winner as judges gave the home a perfect score of 30, meaning the property is now shortlisted for the grand finale.

The entrance of Loch Bay in Skye. Image: BBC
The house is very bright due to its many windows leading to great views of Skye. Image: BBC
Scotland’s Home of the Year judges were thrilled with the house. Image: BBC

Inside Skye’s house on the run for Scotland’s Home of the Year

The show revealed Loch Bay was acquired by Denise and her husband Bob a few years ago, however, the property needed a lot done.

Bob was first sceptical about their new home, and thought it looked “a bit rough.”

The semi-open plan living and kitchen area on the ground floor: Image: BBC
Judges were delighted with the views of the home. Image: BBC
Bob and Denise outside their Skye house. Image: BBC

He said: “The house needed a lot of doing to it, but Denise is pretty good at that.”

The property has been thoroughly renovated and extended out and up to form two floors.

The open-plan kitchen is one of the property gems. Image: BBC
Judge Anne was captivated by the Ercol Settee gorgeously upholstered in the living room. Image: BBC

The ground level features a garden room, a semi-open plan living and kitchen area, guest room and WC.

The master bedroom. Image: BBC
The main bedroom is en-suite. Image: BBC
One of the two guest rooms. Image: BBC

Meanwhile, the upper floor has two guest bedrooms, a workspace, master bedroom with en suite and a family bathroom.

The family bathroom is fully equipped. Image: BBC
The heart of the house: Image: BBC

Skye home’s bedroom wowed judge

The house’s main bedroom was really enjoyed by the judged, who described it as “a magic spot to wake up.”

The heart of the house has a sea view. Image: BBC

Beautiful outside and inside, the house seat on a gorgeous location and has increadible views of the sea and hills.

All three judges were bewitched by the views from the house, with Banjo describing them as “magic.”

Judges said views from the house were “magic.”: Image: BBC

Meanwhile, Michael highlighted the original three-foot thick stone wall and said the house was “very welcoming.”

The property also has a large garden: Image: BBC

“It’s making me feel alive and thriving,” he said.

Judge Anne was captivated by the Ercol Settee gorgeously upholstered in the living room and described the home as “just increadible.”

