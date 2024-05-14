Inside the ‘incredible’ Skye house in the running for Scotland’s Home of the Year

A stunning Skye house has made it to the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Loch Bay, a historic croft house conversion surrounded by outstanding views, conquered the hearts of the judges of the BBC series last night.

Interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale were left speechless by the beauty of the Skye home.

The trio also visited a Finnish kit house in Fort William and a self-build home, also in Skye, as part of the Highland and Islands series.

However, Loch Bay was the clear winner as judges gave the home a perfect score of 30, meaning the property is now shortlisted for the grand finale.

Inside Skye’s house on the run for Scotland’s Home of the Year

The show revealed Loch Bay was acquired by Denise and her husband Bob a few years ago, however, the property needed a lot done.

Bob was first sceptical about their new home, and thought it looked “a bit rough.”

He said: “The house needed a lot of doing to it, but Denise is pretty good at that.”

The property has been thoroughly renovated and extended out and up to form two floors.

The ground level features a garden room, a semi-open plan living and kitchen area, guest room and WC.

Meanwhile, the upper floor has two guest bedrooms, a workspace, master bedroom with en suite and a family bathroom.

Skye home’s bedroom wowed judge

The house’s main bedroom was really enjoyed by the judged, who described it as “a magic spot to wake up.”

Beautiful outside and inside, the house seat on a gorgeous location and has increadible views of the sea and hills.

All three judges were bewitched by the views from the house, with Banjo describing them as “magic.”

Meanwhile, Michael highlighted the original three-foot thick stone wall and said the house was “very welcoming.”

“It’s making me feel alive and thriving,” he said.

Judge Anne was captivated by the Ercol Settee gorgeously upholstered in the living room and described the home as “just increadible.”