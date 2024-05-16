10-year-old girl ‘approached by a man’ in the Highlands

Cops are on the hunt for a man who approached a 10-year-old girl in the Highlands.

The girl was in the Fairmuir Road area when a man in a red SUV-type vehicle approached her.

The man was not known to the child.

Police in the Highlands are appealing for witnesses and say they are carrying out extensive inquiries in the area.

Man drove red SUV

A police spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing after we received a report of a 10-year-old girl approached by a man in a red SUV-type vehicle in the area of Fairmuir Road, Muir of Ord around 6.30pm on Tuesday May 14.

“The man did not get out the vehicle and did not touch the child.”

The spokesperson continued: “Officers are carrying out inquiries to establish more details on the exact circumstances and trace the man and vehicle involved.

“We would appeal to anyone with information that may assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 3287 of 14 May.”