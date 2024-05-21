One person taken to hospital after two people fall out of kayak on Loch Carron

One person has been rushed to hospital after getting into difficulty after falling into the water at Loch Carron on the West Coast.

Coastguard confirmed they had received several 999 calls at 8.30pm on Tuesday, reporting that two people were in the water after they fell out of their two-person kayak.

Kyle Lifeboat, Inverness rescue helicopter and the Kyle Coastguard rescue team, were deployed to the scene near Ardaneaskan on the northern bank of Loch Carron.

Two more kayakers were able to assist before emergency services arrived and brought the two casualties to the shore.

Crews made their way on shore to assist as well, however, one casualty was having difficulty breathing and was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness via ambulance.

A Coastguard spokesperson noted the two casualties were not wearing life jackets when they entered the water.

Kyle lifeboat has been tasked with collecting the kayak.