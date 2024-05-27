‘Please stay positive for mum’: Search continues two days on for missing Isle of Rum hillwalker, Mary Molloy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Please stay positive for mum’: Search continues two days on for missing Isle of Rum hillwalker, Mary Molloy

The 68-year-old's daughter has described her mother as "tough" and "hugely experienced on the hills".

By Chris Cromar
Lochaber mountain rescue are among countless agencies searching for Mary
Lochaber mountain rescue are among countless agencies searching for Mary

Countless emergency services are continuing a land and air search for hillwalker Mary Molloy, who has been reported missing on the Isle of Rum.

The 68-year-old was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal and ‘Bealach an Fhuarain’ at around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 25.

At around 6.30pm Mary was in contact with her family, but it is unknown where she was at that time.

It is thought she was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Mary’s welfare, who is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with long grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, a blue hat and red gloves, while she was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Isle of Rum.
Mary was hillwalking on Rum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘Mum is hugely experienced on the hills’

Mary’s daughter, Kelly, has been appealing for information to help locate her mother.

In a post online, which has been shared hundreds of times, she asked people to “keep positive”.

She said: “Trying to access her phone to get a location but we know roughly the route she was taking today. Please everyone keep positive and remember she is a tough old bird who’s hugely experienced on the hills.”

Inspector Graham Brown of Police Scotland added: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs in the area, but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit is urged to get in contact with us.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) missing person search on Isle of Rum.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have been involved in the search, releasing this image taken during their search. Image: Lochaber MRT.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) is just one agency that has been involved in the search.

On Saturday some of the members were transported to the island by air after initial searches by Coastguard Rescue 151 proved unsuccessful.

To help with the ground search, further team members were sent to the island to help with ground searches and were brought there by Mallaig RNLI.

Since yesterday, the following organisations have also been involved in the search for Mary:

  • Glencoe MRT
  • HM Coastguard Highland
  • Mallaig RNLI
  • Police Scotland Highland and Islands North MRT
  • Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland)
  • Skye MRT

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 3149 of May 25.

