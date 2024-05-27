‘Please stay positive for mum’: Search continues two days on for missing Isle of Rum hillwalker, Mary Molloy

Countless emergency services are continuing a land and air search for hillwalker Mary Molloy, who has been reported missing on the Isle of Rum.

The 68-year-old was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal and ‘Bealach an Fhuarain’ at around 2.30pm on Saturday, May 25.

At around 6.30pm Mary was in contact with her family, but it is unknown where she was at that time.

It is thought she was trying to make her way back to the Dibidil area and may have become disorientated.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for Mary’s welfare, who is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of average build and with long grey hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, a blue hat and red gloves, while she was also carrying a grey rucksack.

‘Mum is hugely experienced on the hills’

Mary’s daughter, Kelly, has been appealing for information to help locate her mother.

In a post online, which has been shared hundreds of times, she asked people to “keep positive”.

She said: “Trying to access her phone to get a location but we know roughly the route she was taking today. Please everyone keep positive and remember she is a tough old bird who’s hugely experienced on the hills.”

Inspector Graham Brown of Police Scotland added: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs in the area, but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit is urged to get in contact with us.”

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) is just one agency that has been involved in the search.

On Saturday some of the members were transported to the island by air after initial searches by Coastguard Rescue 151 proved unsuccessful.

To help with the ground search, further team members were sent to the island to help with ground searches and were brought there by Mallaig RNLI.

Since yesterday, the following organisations have also been involved in the search for Mary:

Glencoe MRT

HM Coastguard Highland

Mallaig RNLI

Police Scotland Highland and Islands North MRT

Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland)

Skye MRT

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 3149 of May 25.