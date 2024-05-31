Jamie Dornan delights on Isle of Mull as he shoots latest film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Jamie Dornan delights on Isle of Mull as he shoots latest film

Barman reveals actor's drinks order as islanders tell tales of meeting the star.

By Louise Glen
John Norman and Jamie Dornan on the Isle of Mull.
John Norman and Jamie Dornan on the Isle of Mull.. Image: John Norman, Burnbank BnB.

It is not every day that an A-list celebrity comes to the Isle of Mull, but when Jamie Dornan is in town, it is fair to say he has caused a bit of a stir.

The 50 Shades of Grey, Belfast, The Fall and Marie Antoinette actor is no stranger to the red carpet – but how does he fair on becoming part of island life, albeit for a few weeks?

He is on the island to shoot the Netflix film The Undertow.

Jamie Dornan poses for a selfie on the Isle of Mull.
Jamie Dornan was happy to stand for a selfie with Ellie Davidson from Texas. Image: John Norman/ Robert Crumlish.

Mr Dornan arrived on the island ahead of schedule, as we understand it, to enjoy a night out with friends who travelled to the island to be with him.

After enjoying a meal in the award-winning Cafe Fish in Tobermory, he had a brew or two with the locals in the Mishnish pub.

A barman in the Mishnish told us he ordered lots of drinks, among them a Baby Guinness.

He said Mr Dornan was kind to everyone who approached him for a selfie.

Throwing himself into one of the busiest pubs on the island, earned him a few new fans.

Everyone we spoke to said he took time to speak to people, and to get to know them.

Lots of photos being taken on the Isle of Mull Ferry, but no onw spotted Jamie Dornan.
Lots of photos being taken on the Isle of Mull Ferry, but no onw spotted Jamie Dornan. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson,

We went to the island, from Oban, to try and find him.

Tourists aboard the Isle of Mull to Criagnure had not heard he was on the island.

A couple from Las Vegas said: “Can we come with you? I would love to meet Jamie Dornan.”

Instead their bus took them off to Iona, a different kind of spiritual experience.

Former councillor Mary-Jean Devon OBE told us he was hiding in her bedroom cupboard.

She joked: “He is learning his Gaelic words and is joining Mull Gaelic Choir.”

Mrs Devon remembers other films being shot on the island, and recounted people meeting Anthony Hopkins as he filmed When Eight Bells Toll.

Sir Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones filmed Entrapment using Duart Castle as the setting, few people met them, but that was before social media, and mobile phones.

Robert Crumlish of Cafe Fish had serviced Jamie Dornan on Mull.
Robert Crumlish of Cafe Fish. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Staff in the Spar Shop in Salen said he had dropped in for “essentials” likely on his way to or from his filming set.

The Piece Box in Dervaig on Mull.
Mary at the Piece Box in Dervaig was looking forward to meeting Jamie Dornan. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

We understand that many of the island’s hotels have had bookings from the film crew, so Mr Dornan might be staying in plain sight in one of the luxury hotels on Tobermory’s seafront.

Robert Crumlish of Cafe Fish said not only did he serve him a fine dinner of shellfish.

He then joined him for a drink in the Mishnish, before asking him for a selfie with his niece.

He said: “Just a lovely, down-to-earth guy. When I approached him for a selfie, it was no bother.

“He fits right in, he can stay.”

John Norman caught up with Mr Dornan in the Mishnish and said he was a nice man, who was chatty.

In the Piece Box in Dervaig, owner Mary Ireson said she would need to “wash her hair”, just in case Mr Dornan dropped in.

Gordon Chalmers, who delivers meals to the island’s primary schools, was aware Mr Dornan was on the island.

He said: “Everyone seems to have seen him out and about.”

A keen golfer himself, he said: “I understand that he has had a round or two up at the golf club in Tobermory and at Criagnure.”

The crew and team filming with Mr Dornan do regular mini-bus runs from Tobermory to the filming point at Grasspoint.

It is a single-track road that is probably best known by bird watchers as a former home for the island’s most famous sea eagle couple Skye and Frisa.

I drove along the road very slowly, finally coming to a man standing in the middle of the road asking me to stop.

Mess cahirty shop
Crew from the Jamie Dornan film on Mull bought props from the island’s charity shop. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

It was a security man, Steve from Newcastle.

I asked if I could speak to Mr Dornan, he said he would pass on my details…

Back in Salen, Caroline and George Berry said they had heard of Mr Dornan being on the island, and would “love to bump into him”.

George said: “I could teach him a thing or two about living on an island.”

Caroline joked that Mr Shades of Grey might be able to teach George a thing or two.

The Jamie Dornan frenzy is due to last for another month.

The film is due for release next year after the crew concludes filming in several locations on the island.

More from Highlands & Islands

Poppies has the finest view from its patio area.
Six great breakfast spots in Oban for locals and visitors
Elizabeth Diane Gray died in hospital following the crash near Nairn on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.
80-year-old woman dies in hospital four days after crash on A96 near Nairn
Loch Spelve
Person taken to hospital following rescue on Isle of Mull loch
Highland waterfalls.
9 of the most scenic waterfalls within ONE HOUR of Inverness
Young people and youth workers upset at the closure of Oban Phoenix Cinema, as liquidators are called in.
Teens left with 'nothing else to do' as liquidators called in to Oban Phoenix…
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tributes to 'heroic and loyal' father and son who died in Glencoe
Picture of Lochaber MRT members overlooking the water from Rum next to a picture of missing Mary Molloy wearing a hat and burgundy jacket.
Rescuers endure 'difficult terrain' on Isle of Rum as land searches for hillwalker Mary…
The crash took place near Loch Awe. Image: Google Maps.
One airlifted to hospital as ambulance trauma team rushed to two-vehicle A85 crash
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Two bodies found in search for missing father and 12-year-old son in Glencoe