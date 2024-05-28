Alastair Campbell: Westminster’s ‘romantic’ view of the Highlands downplays the area’s role in the national debate

Former Downing Street spin doctor Alastair Campbell believes the idyllic view many have of the Highlands is leaving it regularly misunderstood by policy makers.

The writer, journalist and podcast host is best known for his work as Tony Blair’s combative communications director.

Speaking in Inverness, Mr Campbell said there was a misty-eyed view of the north in Westminster because of its undoubted beauty.

But that is a double-edged sword that leaves an area with a small population and a huge area largely underestimated by the political establishment.

Mr Campbell said: “There’s probably a kind of romantic view [of the Highlands].

“But it’s one that misunderstands or underestimates some of the specific challenges faced.”

Why isn’t the Highlands a bigger part of the debate?

The comments echo those that have been made by people in the north for decades.

But as Highlanders call for a stronger voice in Westminster, boundary changes mean the number of local MPs will actually be cut after July’s election.

Highland Council is Scotland’s 7th largest local authority by population – but it has more schools than any other and the biggest road network by a huge margin.

Campbell is also the co-host of the popular Rest is Politics podcast with ex-Conservative minister Rory Stewart.

There was a discussion on a recent episode about whether the south-west of England should be considered a neglected area.

The similarities with the Highlands are there. But it doesn’t seem to attract the same attention at Westminster.

Campbell said: “I’m not sure that the Highlands are a part of that same UK national debate in the way they should be.

“Is that because of devolution? I don’t know.

“Sometimes it might just be about the people who represent an area.”

Bright future for Highlands

Although he was born and spent the majority of his life in England, Mr Campbell feels a strong connection with Scotland.

His father was born in Tiree and he makes regular trips to the Highlands.

He’s also an accomplished piper – and recently treated guests at an Inverness Chamber of Commerce business dinner to a performance.

Mr Campbell made his comments during an interview with the chamber’s chief executive Colin Marr.

Mr Marr highlighted the recent £350m investment by Japanese firm Sumitomo for a new electric cable factory in Easter Ross.

He said: “If it all goes well, we should be providing the bulk of the UK’s renewable energy in 20 years’ time.

“Do you think there’s an understanding of that?”

Mr Campbell replied: “No. And I think there should be.

“If you were to talk about the north of Scotland in relation to energy, they’re still talking about oil and gas.”