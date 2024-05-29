Oban Phoenix Cinema closed ‘until further notice’

Community-owned Oban Phoenix Cinema has shut until “further notice”.

Bosses posted a message on the group’s social media earlier today, confirming that the company was closed for the time being.

The board of directors cited “unforeseen circumstances”.

The message on the group’s page said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Oban Phoenix Cinema will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“Any customers who booked tickets online in advance have now been issued with a refund.”

Adding: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The message was signed by the the board of trustees.

A matter of months ago, the cinema had issued a notice saying it was going to be cutting the days the cinema was open, and asked people to use the venue.

The cinema was bought by the community in 2013, and had celebrity backing such as Dame Judi Dench.

She held a fundraising evening in Inveraray Castle for the cinema board.

The cinema on George Street was the town’s only screen to watch blockbuster hits.

Cost-of-living crisis hits Oban cinema

At the time the cinema reduced its days, trustee Ali Craig said: “Like everyone else we are feeling the cost-of-living crisis. We are heating and lighting an area that is not being used by the community and that can’t continue.

“Locals just aren’t using the cinema as they once did,” she said.

Nine jobs relied on the cinema

Mrs Craig said: “We could be at critical point if we don’t take these measures now and cut our opening hours.

“There will be reviews to see if we can open more days again but to do that we need people to come and support us and fill the empty seats – without them it won’t happen.”

Board members declined to comment further.