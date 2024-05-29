Oban Phoenix Cinema closed ‘until further notice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban Phoenix Cinema closed ‘until further notice’

The cinema, that is in community ownership, celebrated 10 years of business in 2023.

By Louise Glen
Oban Phoenix Cinema closed
Phoenix Cinema, Oban has been closed until further notice. Image: Googlemaps. .

Community-owned Oban Phoenix Cinema has shut until “further notice”.

Bosses posted a message on the group’s social media earlier today, confirming that the company was closed for the time being.

The board of directors cited “unforeseen circumstances”.

The message on the group’s page said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Oban Phoenix Cinema will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“Any customers who booked tickets online in advance have now been issued with a refund.”

Adding: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The message was signed by the the board of trustees.

Oban Phoenix Cinema board
Oban Phoenix Cinema attracted many people to come and share in its success including MP David Mundell. Image: Supplied.

A matter of months ago, the cinema had issued a notice saying it was going to be cutting the days the cinema was open, and asked people to use the venue.

The cinema was bought by the community in 2013, and had celebrity backing such as Dame Judi Dench.

She held a fundraising evening in Inveraray Castle for the cinema board.

The cinema on George Street was the town’s only screen to watch blockbuster hits.

Cost-of-living crisis hits Oban cinema

At the time the cinema reduced its days, trustee Ali Craig said: “Like everyone else we are feeling the cost-of-living crisis. We are heating and lighting an area that is not being used by the community and that can’t continue.

“Locals just aren’t using the cinema as they once did,” she said.

Nine jobs relied on the cinema

Mrs Craig said: “We could be at critical point if we don’t take these measures now and cut our opening hours.

“There will be reviews to see if we can open more days again but to do that we need people to come and support us and fill the empty seats – without them it won’t happen.”

Board members declined to comment further.

