Two bodies found in search for missing father and 12-year-old son in Glencoe

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and son who were reported missing in the Highlands.

Tom Parry, 49, and his 12-year-old son Richie failed to return home from a hillwalking trip to Glen Nevis and Glencoe on Wednesday.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, where they stopped on Tuesday.

A search was launched but sadly it has been confirmed this morning that two bodies were found in the Glencoe area last night.

They are yet to be formally identified, however, the family of Tom and Richie Parry, who are from Cheshire, have been made aware.

Inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances with a report due to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved.

“I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”