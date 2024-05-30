Two bodies found in search for missing father and 12-year-old son in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two bodies found in search for missing father and 12-year-old son in Glencoe

Tom and Richie Parry failed to return home from a hillwalking trip.

By Ross Hempseed
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tom Parry and his son, Richie, have been reported missing. Images: Police Scotland.

Two bodies have been found in the search for a father and son who were reported missing in the Highlands.

Tom Parry, 49, and his 12-year-old son Richie failed to return home from a hillwalking trip to Glen Nevis and Glencoe on Wednesday.

Their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, where they stopped on Tuesday.

A search was launched but sadly it has been confirmed this morning that two bodies were found in the Glencoe area last night.

Bodies found in search for missing father and son Tom and Richie Parry

They are yet to be formally identified, however, the family of Tom and Richie Parry, who are from Cheshire, have been made aware.

Inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances with a report due to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved.

“I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”

