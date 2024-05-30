Rescuers endure ‘difficult terrain’ on Isle of Rum as land searches for hillwalker Mary Molloy called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rescuers endure ‘difficult terrain’ on Isle of Rum as land searches for hillwalker Mary Molloy called off

She was last seen trekking five days ago.

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of Lochaber MRT members overlooking the water from Rum next to a picture of missing Mary Molloy wearing a hat and burgundy jacket.
Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have been assisting with the search on the Isle of Rum for missing hillwalker Mary Molloy. Image: Police Scotland/ Lochaber MRT

A remote west coast island has been at the epicentre of a major search operation as efforts to track down a missing hillwalker continue.

But today there are no land searches planned in the hunt for Mary Molloy who was last seen five days ago.

The 68-year-old was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal’ and ‘Bealack an Fhuarain’ on the Isle of Rum at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

At around 6.30pm that evening, she made contact with her family.

Sadly, she has not been heard from since.

It is unclear where Mary was at the time of her call, but officers believe she may have attempted to make her way back to the Dibidil area before becoming disorientated.

Lochaber MRT members on the Isle of Rum looking out onto the water.
Rescue teams including members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, have been involved in a major search operation to track down missing hillwalker Mary Molloy on the Isle of Rum. Image: Lochaber MRT.

Mary’s daughter Kelly took to social media appealing for help, fearing her mum had suffered an accident while out walking.

She wrote: “Emergency please share. My mum has had an accident on the Isle of Rum and we cannot locate her.”

Rescue teams flown or taken by boat to search Isle of Rum

With concerns growing for her welfare, land, sea and air searches have been carried out around the Small Isles of the Inner Hebrides.

Rescue teams have faced challenging conditions on the west coast islet, with personnel flown in by helicopter or transported by boat.

A search party comprising of coastguard teams, mountain rescue teams, police officers and dog units combed the remote island on foot.

Rockface of hills on the Isle of Rum.
Mary, an experienced hillwalker, was exploring the Isle of Rum on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, HM Coastguards search and rescue helicopters alongside the RNLI lifeboat from Mallaig searched the surrounding coastline.

Despite their efforts, Mary remains unaccounted for.

Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) have today revealed details surrounding the challenging conditions and terrain teams have been enduring amidst the operation.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, they wrote: “Search efforts have continued this week for missing hill walker Mary Molloy on the Isle of Rum.

Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team, Police Scotland Highland & Islands and Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) were deployed on the island by boat.

“Amid some testing weather, team members were dropped by helicopter into difficult terrain with the assistance of Coastguard Rescue 151 from Inverness.”

A car drives on a gravel road on the Isle of Rum.
Rescue teams have spent countless hours searching the Isle of Rum on the ground, from above and by sea. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Mountaineers are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.

They added: “A huge thank you to all involved in the continued search for Mary and we’d ask that anyone with any information please get in touch with Police Scotland.

A spokesman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) added: “HM Coastguard has supported Police Scotland in the search for a missing woman on the Isle of Rum.

HM Coastguard sent search and rescue helicopters and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Fort William, Kilchoan, Salen and Mallaig. The RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Mallaig has also assisted.”

Search efforts on Isle of Rum stood down

Today, land searches have been called off.

Police have confirmed Mary remains missing with enquiries ongoing to trace her.

In a previous statement, Inspector Graham Brown said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route.

“We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopters and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum yesterday and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit it urged to get in contact with us.”

Mary is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long grey hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, blue hat and red gloves. She was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 3149 of May 25.

