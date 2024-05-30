Tributes to ‘heroic and loyal’ father and son who died in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘heroic and loyal’ father and son who died in Glencoe

Tom and Richie Parry had been hillwalking in the Highlands on holiday.

By Ross Hempseed
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tom Parry and his son, Richie. Images: Police Scotland.

Heartbroken and devastated friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Tom and Richie Parry following their deaths during a Glencoe hillwalking trip.

The father-son duo, aged 49 and 12, were on an outdoor trip but failed to return home to Cheshire on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, after extensive searches for the missing pair, teams discovered two bodies.

While no formal identification has taken place, the family have been informed.

People close to Tom and his son Richie, believed to have lived in Stroke on Trent, have said they are “devastated” about what happened.

Bart Seaton-Said was a friend of Tom Parry’s who knew him for more than 33 years and asked others to pray for Tom’s wife Gemma, who had lost both her husband and her youngest son as well as his mother Ann, and siblings Helen and Toby.

Tom Parry was remembered as a ‘heroic soul’

He recalled first meeting Tom Parry, writing: “Tom and I met aged five at St Margaret’s C of E Primary School in Ipswich. Later, at Ipswich School, we became close companions and have remained in touch as friends for over 33 years.

“I was to be best man at Tom & Gemma’s wedding but had been sent to Brisbane by the Society of St Francis just before Tom requested this so was unavailable to tell tales of our misspent youth, on that occasion.

Richie Parry, 12. Image: Police Scotland.

“Tom and I spent many hours behind several pints of English ale at the Moon and Mushroom Pub in Swilland.

“This very particular Suffolk pub is the closest in my mind to Tolkien’s Prancing Pony as ever there was. Tom and Gemma and two children graciously joined my 40th birthday lunch there ten years ago.

“Tom was in so many ways a heroic soul. He was loyal and sensitive to others and faced obstacles with fortitude. This world is the less for his passing. Rest in Peace Tom and Richie and Rise in Glory.”

Greatly missed but never forgotten

Mr Parry worked at a consultancy agency, The Senate Group, which released a statement via social media.

It read: “All of us at Senate are devastated to hear today that our much-loved team member, Tom, has died tragically in the Scottish Highlands along with his young son.

“We are all heartbroken – we have lost a highly valued employee and friend, who will be greatly missed by each one of us, but never forgotten.”

Tom Parry has died during a hillwalking trip in Glencoe. Image: Police Scotland.

Felicity Jane commented when the news broke that she and her partner had met Tom and Richie while out in Glencoe.

She wrote: “Heartbreaking, me, my partner and daughter met them on our hike up Ben Nevis on Monday so chuffed they had made it to the top.

“Chatted for a bit and then made our descent. They were really lovely. Thoughts are with their friends and family, such tragic news.”

St Mary’s Church in Alsager also paid tribute, writing: “Hearing the tragic news this morning regarding the heartbreaking deaths of Tom and Richie Parry.

“We at St. Mary’s offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to all their family, friends, and neighbours, and for all who are now coming to terms with this shocking and devastating news.

“And we pray that in your gracious and loving mercy Lord, Tom and Richie may rest in peace, and rise in glory and that all their loved ones, and all who grieve, will know your comfort and strength at this truly difficult time.”

