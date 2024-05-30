Tributes to ‘heroic and loyal’ father and son who died in Glencoe

Heartbroken and devastated friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Tom and Richie Parry following their deaths during a Glencoe hillwalking trip.

The father-son duo, aged 49 and 12, were on an outdoor trip but failed to return home to Cheshire on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, after extensive searches for the missing pair, teams discovered two bodies.

While no formal identification has taken place, the family have been informed.

People close to Tom and his son Richie, believed to have lived in Stroke on Trent, have said they are “devastated” about what happened.

Bart Seaton-Said was a friend of Tom Parry’s who knew him for more than 33 years and asked others to pray for Tom’s wife Gemma, who had lost both her husband and her youngest son as well as his mother Ann, and siblings Helen and Toby.

Tom Parry was remembered as a ‘heroic soul’

He recalled first meeting Tom Parry, writing: “Tom and I met aged five at St Margaret’s C of E Primary School in Ipswich. Later, at Ipswich School, we became close companions and have remained in touch as friends for over 33 years.

“I was to be best man at Tom & Gemma’s wedding but had been sent to Brisbane by the Society of St Francis just before Tom requested this so was unavailable to tell tales of our misspent youth, on that occasion.

“Tom and I spent many hours behind several pints of English ale at the Moon and Mushroom Pub in Swilland.

“This very particular Suffolk pub is the closest in my mind to Tolkien’s Prancing Pony as ever there was. Tom and Gemma and two children graciously joined my 40th birthday lunch there ten years ago.

“Tom was in so many ways a heroic soul. He was loyal and sensitive to others and faced obstacles with fortitude. This world is the less for his passing. Rest in Peace Tom and Richie and Rise in Glory.”

Greatly missed but never forgotten

Mr Parry worked at a consultancy agency, The Senate Group, which released a statement via social media.

It read: “All of us at Senate are devastated to hear today that our much-loved team member, Tom, has died tragically in the Scottish Highlands along with his young son.

“We are all heartbroken – we have lost a highly valued employee and friend, who will be greatly missed by each one of us, but never forgotten.”

Felicity Jane commented when the news broke that she and her partner had met Tom and Richie while out in Glencoe.

She wrote: “Heartbreaking, me, my partner and daughter met them on our hike up Ben Nevis on Monday so chuffed they had made it to the top.

“Chatted for a bit and then made our descent. They were really lovely. Thoughts are with their friends and family, such tragic news.”

St Mary’s Church in Alsager also paid tribute, writing: “Hearing the tragic news this morning regarding the heartbreaking deaths of Tom and Richie Parry.

“We at St. Mary’s offer our sincerest condolences and prayers to all their family, friends, and neighbours, and for all who are now coming to terms with this shocking and devastating news.

“And we pray that in your gracious and loving mercy Lord, Tom and Richie may rest in peace, and rise in glory and that all their loved ones, and all who grieve, will know your comfort and strength at this truly difficult time.”