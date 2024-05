Coastguard teams are carrying out a rescue operation on the Isle of Mull.

They received a call earlier this morning about an injured person on board of a vessel in Loch Spelve, in the south-east of the island.

A lifeboat from Oban is on its way to bring the person back to land.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We received a call around 7:30am about an injury on board of a vessel in Loch Spelve, on the Isle of Mull.

“We sent one lifeboat from Oban.

“The rescue is ongoing.”