80-year-old woman dies in hospital four days after crash on A96 near Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

80-year-old woman dies in hospital four days after crash on A96 near Nairn

Elizabeth Diane Gray, known as Diane, lived in Forres.

By Ross Hempseed
Elizabeth Diane Gray died in hospital following the crash near Nairn on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.
Elizabeth Diane Gray died in hospital following the crash near Nairn on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.

An 80-year-old woman has died in hospital, four days after being involved in a crash on the A96 near Nairn.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Tuesday, May 28, on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm.

It involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van.

Emergency services attended the scene and the passenger of the car, an 80-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now police have confirmed that the woman, identified as Elizabeth Diane Gray, known as Diane, from Forres, has died as a result of her injuries.

Diane lived in Forres. Image: Police Scotland.

A 79-year-old man, the driver of the car, was taken to Raigmore Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 57-year-old woman, was not injured. She was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sergeant Doug Scott of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Diane’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information on the crash to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of Tuesday, May 24.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Loch Spelve
Ongoing rescue as person injured on vessel in Mull 
Highland waterfalls.
9 of the most scenic waterfalls within ONE HOUR of Inverness
Young people and youth workers upset at the closure of Oban Phoenix Cinema, as liquidators are called in.
Teens left with 'nothing else to do' as liquidators called in to Oban Phoenix…
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tributes to 'heroic and loyal' father and son who died in Glencoe
Picture of Lochaber MRT members overlooking the water from Rum next to a picture of missing Mary Molloy wearing a hat and burgundy jacket.
Rescuers endure 'difficult terrain' on Isle of Rum as land searches for hillwalker Mary…
The crash took place near Loch Awe. Image: Google Maps.
One airlifted to hospital as ambulance trauma team rushed to two-vehicle A85 crash
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Two bodies found in search for missing father and 12-year-old son in Glencoe
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Father and son reported missing after failing to return home from Glencoe hillwalking trip
Oban Phoenix Cinema closed
Oban Phoenix Cinema closed 'until further notice'