80-year-old woman dies in hospital four days after crash on A96 near Nairn

An 80-year-old woman has died in hospital, four days after being involved in a crash on the A96 near Nairn.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Tuesday, May 28, on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road near Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm.

It involved a white Dacia Sandero and a green Renault Master van.

Emergency services attended the scene and the passenger of the car, an 80-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now police have confirmed that the woman, identified as Elizabeth Diane Gray, known as Diane, from Forres, has died as a result of her injuries.

A 79-year-old man, the driver of the car, was taken to Raigmore Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 57-year-old woman, was not injured. She was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sergeant Doug Scott of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Diane’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information on the crash to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2051 of Tuesday, May 24.”