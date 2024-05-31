Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Kingussie as road remains closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Kingussie as road remains closed

Emergency services are at the scene.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news logo
Emergency services are currently on the scene. Image: DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kingussie.

The A9 remains closed in both directions following the collision at around 4pm today.

Police and firefighters, including one fire engine and two community response teams, are at the scene near Lynchat, south of Inverness.

Traffic Scotland cameras show the emergency response to a three-vehicle crash on the A9. Image: Traffic Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kingussie.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were called by police at 4.11pm to an RTC.

“We have one appliance and two community response teams at the scene.

“This is a police incident and we have no further details at this time.”

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “A9 Lynchat Kingussie the road is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services and Triss are at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

John Norman and Jamie Dornan on the Isle of Mull.
Jamie Dornan delights on Isle of Mull as he shoots latest film
Poppies has the finest view from its patio area.
Six great breakfast spots in Oban for locals and visitors
Elizabeth Diane Gray died in hospital following the crash near Nairn on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland/Jasperimage.
80-year-old woman dies in hospital four days after crash on A96 near Nairn
Loch Spelve
Person taken to hospital following rescue on Isle of Mull loch
Highland waterfalls.
9 of the most scenic waterfalls within ONE HOUR of Inverness
Young people and youth workers upset at the closure of Oban Phoenix Cinema, as liquidators are called in.
Teens left with 'nothing else to do' as liquidators called in to Oban Phoenix…
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tributes to 'heroic and loyal' father and son who died in Glencoe
Picture of Lochaber MRT members overlooking the water from Rum next to a picture of missing Mary Molloy wearing a hat and burgundy jacket.
Rescuers endure 'difficult terrain' on Isle of Rum as land searches for hillwalker Mary…
The crash took place near Loch Awe. Image: Google Maps.
One airlifted to hospital as ambulance trauma team rushed to two-vehicle A85 crash

Conversation