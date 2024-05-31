Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash on A9 near Kingussie as road remains closed

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kingussie.

The A9 remains closed in both directions following the collision at around 4pm today.

Police and firefighters, including one fire engine and two community response teams, are at the scene near Lynchat, south of Inverness.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kingussie.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were called by police at 4.11pm to an RTC.

“We have one appliance and two community response teams at the scene.

“This is a police incident and we have no further details at this time.”

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “A9 Lynchat Kingussie the road is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services and Triss are at the scene.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

