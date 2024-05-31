Tragic Glencoe father and son died from fall as wife pays tribute to ‘loving husband’ and ‘energetic, loving’ son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tragic Glencoe father and son died from fall as wife pays tribute to ‘loving husband’ and ‘energetic, loving’ son

Gemma Parry says her husband and son will be 'sadly missed and never forgotten'.

By Louise Glen
Tom Parry and Richie Parry
Tom Parry and his son, Richie. Images: Police Scotland.

The wife and mum of a father and son who fell to their deaths hillwalking in Glencoe says they will never be forgotten.

Gemma Parry paid tribute to her husband Tom, 49, and 12-year-old son Richie after their bodies were recovered from Stob Coire Nan Lochan on May 29.

The pair, from Alsager in Cheshire, had been reported missing the day prior after failing to return home from their Highlands hillwalking trip.

Richie Parry, 12, died on a hillwalking trip with his dad Tom. Image: Police Scotland

Their bodies have been formally identified and police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, believing they died in a fall.

Describing her son as an “energetic, loving boy”, Mrs Parry thanked police and the mountain rescue teams for their support.

In a statement issued via Police Scotland, she said: “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

“Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports.

“He always cared for others as well no matter what”.

‘Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten’

She continued: “We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the mountain rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom”.

“We would also like to say to the press to give me and my family some privacy during this time of grieving”.

“We would also like to thank to thank the community of Alsager and all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time.

“Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten”.

Family and friends previously told how they were “devastated” by the news.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers.”

A report has also been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

