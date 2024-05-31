Tragic Glencoe father and son died from fall as wife pays tribute to ‘loving husband’ and ‘energetic, loving’ son

The wife and mum of a father and son who fell to their deaths hillwalking in Glencoe says they will never be forgotten.

Gemma Parry paid tribute to her husband Tom, 49, and 12-year-old son Richie after their bodies were recovered from Stob Coire Nan Lochan on May 29.

The pair, from Alsager in Cheshire, had been reported missing the day prior after failing to return home from their Highlands hillwalking trip.

Their bodies have been formally identified and police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, believing they died in a fall.

Describing her son as an “energetic, loving boy”, Mrs Parry thanked police and the mountain rescue teams for their support.

In a statement issued via Police Scotland, she said: “Tom was a caring and loving father to his children and a loving husband to me, his wife Gemma.

“Richie was an energetic, loving boy who loved his quizzes, maths, and sports.

“He always cared for others as well no matter what”.

‘Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten’

She continued: “We would like to take this chance to thank the Scottish and Cheshire police as well as the mountain rescue service along with all the other emergency services involved in finding Richie and Tom”.

“We would also like to say to the press to give me and my family some privacy during this time of grieving”.

“We would also like to thank to thank the community of Alsager and all of our family friends who have helped us and supported us throughout this time.

“Tom and Richie will be sadly missed and never forgotten”.

Family and friends previously told how they were “devastated” by the news.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with the Parry family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal, to all emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers.”

A report has also been submitted to the procurator fiscal.