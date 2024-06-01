Paddleboarder dies after getting into difficulty in River Spey

A 57-year-old woman has died after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding on the River Spey.

Emergency services were called to a section of the river south of Aviemore just before midday on Friday.

The incident took place near the Kinrara Estate.

It is understood the paddleboarder got into trouble in the water and died at the scene.

Police are not treating her death as “suspicious”.

The fire service dispatched two appliances from Aviemore and Grantown, who assisted alongside coastguard teams and paramedics.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, May 31, we were called to a report of concern for a woman on a paddleboard in the River Spey, near to Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended however the 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

“There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing.”